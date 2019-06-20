Andy Murray to play Wimbledon doubles with Pierre-Hugues Herbert

Andy Murray has confirmed he will play at Wimbledon this summer

Andy Murray has confirmed he will play doubles at Wimbledon alongside France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

The three-time Grand Slam champion played his first competitive match for more than six months on Thursday, partnering Feliciano Lopez in the Fever-Tree Championships at Queen's Club.

Murray and Lopez claimed an impressive 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 win over top-seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah in the men's doubles.

Murray is unlikely to play singles at Wimbledon as he continues his rehabilitation from a second hip operation but the former world No 1 has confirmed he will partner Herbert when the tournament begins on July 1.

"It's a long story, really, but my coach saw him a little while ago and told him that I might be playing doubles at Wimbledon," said Murray.

"He had said to my coach he wasn't going to be playing doubles at Wimbledon. He was going to concentrate on singles at the French Open and Wimbledon, so he was not going to be playing doubles.

"And then I can't remember exactly how long, but a couple of weeks ago, [he] kind of had got in touch.

"He'd sort of said 'you know, maybe I will play'. I didn't expect he might play with me at Wimbledon.

0:58 Murray admits he feels 'lucky' ahead of his return to competitive tennis after undergoing a hip operation earlier this year Murray admits he feels 'lucky' ahead of his return to competitive tennis after undergoing a hip operation earlier this year

"And then, yeah, I'm assuming he spoke with his team and thought it might be a nice thing to do, and that was kind of how it came about."

Murray also hopes to play in the mixed doubles at Wimbledon if he is able to find a suitable partner.

"I would like to," he said. "I have spoken to a couple of players. I've been rejected a couple of times so far!

"But if I'm feeling good, I will. I sort of asked a couple of people to play, but I need to wait and see how I'm feeling first, and if I feel good, then I would like to."