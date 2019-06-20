Juan Martin del Potro will miss Wimbledon after it was announced that he needs knee surgery

Juan Martin del Potro will miss Wimbledon after fracturing his right knee cap for the second time in the space of nine months

Juan Martin del Potro has been ruled out of Wimbledon after fracturing his right knee cap during his first-round win at the Fever-Tree Championships at Queen's Club.

The world No 12 pulled out of the Wimbledon warm-up tournament on Wednesday evening after a slip during his first-round win over Denis Shapovalov resulted in his right knee swelling up, and tests have confirmed the Argentinian's worst fears after showing a fracture of his right knee cap.

A statement released on Twitter by Del Potro's agent, Jorge Viale, read: "The medical studies done last night in a clinic in London show that Juan Martin Del Potro has suffered again a fracture in the right patella.

"After consultation with his doctor, Angel Cotorro, it has been determined that it will require surgery. This will take place in the next couple of days with a date and location to be determined. We will keep you informed."

Del Potro has been notoriously unlucky with injuries during his career and this is the second time in less than a year that he has fractured the same kneecap.

The first incident came in a fall at the Masters tournament in Shanghai last October. He initially returned in February but was then sidelined again with further pain until May and has played just five tournaments all season.

The highs and lows of Del Potro's injury-plagued career

2006: Plays first Grand Slam at the French Open aged 17, finishes season as youngest player in the top 100.

2009: Beats Rafael Nadal in the semi-finals and Roger Federer in the final to win his first Grand Slam title at the US Open.

Del Potro won his maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open in 2009

2010: Climbs to a career-high ranking of four but starts the year with right wrist problems. Undergoes surgery in May and is unable to defend his title in New York.

2011: Begins the season ranked 258 and finishes it at 11.

2012: Climbs to seventh in the rankings and beats Djokovic to win the bronze medal at the London Olympics.

2013: Reaches his first slam semi-final since his US Open win at Wimbledon, losing narrowly to Djokovic. Returns to the top five.

2014-15: Develops problems in his left wrist and undergoes surgery in March. The injury eventually requires two more operations and Del Potro fears his career is over.

Del Potro helped secure a first Davis Cup title for Argentina

2016: He finally returns to the tour in February ranked 1,042. Despite not playing a full schedule, the season has two emotional highs with a silver medal at the Rio Olympics and a first Davis Cup title for Argentina. Ends the season ranked 38.

2017: Makes his first slam semi-final in four years at the US Open, losing to Rafael Nadal. Finishes the season ranked 11.

He was runner-up to Novak Djokovic at the US Open

2018: Returns to the top 10 in January and wins his first Masters title in Indian Wells. Reaches a career-high ranking of three in August after a semi-final appearance at the French Open and quarter-final at Wimbledon. Beats Nadal, on a retirement, to make his second slam final at Flushing Meadows before losing to Djokovic. He then fractures his right knee cap in Shanghai.

2019: Reaches the quarter-finals at Delray Beach and Rome Masters before losing to Karen Khachanov in the last 16 of the French Open. He fractures right knee cap for the second time after suffering an awkward slip during his first-round win over Denis Shapovalov at Queen's Club meaning he will miss Wimbledon.