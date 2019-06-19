Feliciano Lopez 'so excited' to partner Andy Murray at Fever-Tree Championships

Feliciano Lopez will team up with Andy Murray for doubles action at Queen's Club

Feliciano Lopez says he is "so excited" about playing doubles with Andy Murray at the Fever-Tree Championships on Thursday.

Former world No 1 Murray is making his comeback after hip surgery alongside the Spaniard at Queen's Club this week.

When Murray does step back onto a tennis court, it will be just 143 days after undergoing the operation in a bid to salvage his career.

Murray and Lopez enjoy a practice session prior to the Fever-Tree Championships

Lopez, the 2017 singles champion here, says it will be an honour to play with the two-time Wimbledon champion when they take on Colombian top seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Jean-Julian Rojer.

"I'm so excited about playing with Andy. Since we agreed to play, I told everybody that it's a very exciting moment for me," the 37-year-old Spaniard said, who is making his 14th straight appearance at the tournament.

"Andy is one of the best players in the history of tennis, and I'm very lucky to be playing this week with him, even more at this special tournament."

Obviously I don't know how is he going feel. When we train together, he seems to be okay. His hip is pain-free. Lopez on Andy Murray

Lopez will take on Juan Martin del Potro in the second round of the men's singles before teaming up with Murray for doubles in what will be an action-packed day for the Spaniard.

He said: "I think Andy is a great doubles player. He hasn't played much doubles, but when he played he did very well. Obviously I don't know how is he going feel. When we train together, he seems to be okay. His hip is pain-free.

"He's feeling great, confident. But you never know. He hasn't played for five or six months. He went through a surgery.

"We don't have any expectations, because we can have expectations to be realistic. It's going to be his first match, and we haven't played together. It's the first match also that we are going to play together.

"But besides that, I think it's a very exciting moment. I think we can play good. Grass is a good surface. It fits with our games. So we will see."