Novak Djokovic baffled by 'wave of criticism' from Nick Kyrgios

Novak Djokovic has refused to condemn Nick Kyrgios for his criticism towards the world No 1

Novak Djokovic has revealed he does not understand the "wave of criticism" aimed at him by Nick Kyrgios.

The world No 1 was labelled "cringeworthy" and as someone with a "sick obsession with wanting to be liked" by outspoken Australian Kyrgios in a recent interview on the No Challenges Remaining podcast.

Yet Djokovic refused to condemn the 24-year-old, ranked 39 in the world, when quizzed by journalists in his homeland of Serbia.

Is he showing respect like most of the other guys do? No. It's his way of communicating, but again, I don't think he is a bad guy Djokovic on Kyrgios

"I have had a chance to meet him a bit personally before he started his wave of criticism towards me," he said, as reported by Sport Klub.

"I have even offered him some kind of help, at the US Open, I think, five years ago.

"Everyone criticised him because of his behaviour. I told him that he can turn to me if he needs anything since I've had similar issues in the early stages of my career.

"Something has changed since then, but I don't know what.

"I genuinely don't think he is a bad guy. I don't know why is he saying everything that he is saying, is he looking for attention or has some other motives?

"Obviously he wants to be open and transparent, it's a part of his character. I respect him and I respect everyone, so what can I do?

"Is he showing respect like most of the other guys do? No. It's his way of communicating, but again, I don't think he is a bad guy.

"Throughout my life I've always strived to respect everyone and I've never had that kind of, let's say 'problem', but it's not something that keeps me up at night. I don't understand his reasons, but again, I respect it."

Kyrgios is competing at Queen's Club in London

Kyrgios is currently competing at Queen's Club and on Monday stood by his comments about Djokovic and other players.

"My opinions won't change," he said. "I mean, in society today when someone is being honest it causes a bit of a stir.

"So I just say what I think and I just go about it the way I go about it."