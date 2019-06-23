Andy Murray raises prospect of making singles return at US Open this year

Andy Murray raises the prospect of playing at this year's US Open

Andy Murray has raised the prospect of making his singles return at this year's US Open if everything goes to plan.

Murray completed a fairy-tale return from hip surgery by winning the Queen's Club doubles title with Feliciano Lopez, who ended Sunday with two titles after earlier winning the singles crown.

Murray capped a remarkable week 146 days after undergoing what he hopes was career-saving hip surgery by teaming up with the Spaniard as they defeated Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury 7-6 (8-6) 5-7 10-5 at his first attempt back.

Feliciano Lopez (left) and Murray celebrate winning the Queen's doubles title together

The Scot had insisted after their first-round victory earlier this week that winning was not his number one priority, but his tentative comeback has now turned into genuine hope that he could well be back competing in Grand Slam singles competition sooner than expected.

It's not just about this week or next week. I want it to last for a long time because it's nice feeling like this. Andy Murray

Speaking about the possibility of playing at the US Open later this year, the 32-year-old said: "Potentially, yeah. But I don't care, really, either way. It would be nice to play at the US Open, but if I don't, I got so much enjoyment and happiness after winning a first-round doubles match here that, that's enough.

"I don't have to be getting to the US Open this year and be really competitive and have to win the tournament for me to enjoy it.

"It would be nice, but I really don't mind. I'm going to go at my own pace and hopefully I keep progressing, but I'm sure at some stage it will come a bit of a plateau because it's been very quick and constant improvements just now, but I still have to improve quite a few things physically.

"It's not just to get back on the court playing singles. It's to protect my hip for the longer term to make sure that my muscles are in the correct balance so that I'm not impacting the hip in the same spot all of the time. I need to improve the range of motion in my hip, as well, so that when I'm changing direction and things that there is a bit more freedom for it to move around.

"That's what I'm doing. So it's not just about this week or next week. I want it to last for a long time because it's nice feeling like this."