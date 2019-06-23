Katie Boulter withdraws from Wimbledon due to back injury

British No 3 Katie Boulter also missed the French Open in May

Great Britain's Katie Boulter has withdrawn from Wimbledon due to an ongoing back injury.

Boulter, 22, has not played since Britain's Fed Cup tie against Kazakhstan in April, during which she suffered the injury to her back.

The world No 127 travelled to Paris for the French Open last month but withdrew on the eve of the tournament.

"The road to recovery has had its ups and downs," she said.

"At various points along the way I've been very close to getting back on court and competing, but unfortunately I'm not quite ready in time for Wimbledon.

"On the advice of my medical team, I've made the decision to give my recovery a couple more weeks.

"I am absolutely devastated to be missing my home Grand Slam and the opportunity to play in front of our incredible fans, but sadly I won't be 100-per-cent fit.

"Wimbledon is the most special tournament of the year for me and I can't wait to get back on the grass courts next year."

The British No 3 reached the second round at Wimbledon last year after being handed a wildcard into the main draw, her first-round success over Veronica Cepede Royg her only win at a Grand Slam to date.