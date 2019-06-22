Ashleigh Barty closes on world No 1 spot by reaching final in Birmingham

Ashleigh Barty has won 11 matches in a row

Ashleigh Barty moved to the brink of becoming world No 1 after reaching the final of the Nature Valley Classic in Birmingham.

The French Open champion defeated world No 51 Barbora Strycova 6-4 6-4 in the semi-finals and will overtake Naomi Osaka at the top of the WTA rankings if she wins the title on Sunday.

Barty is yet to lose a set this week at the grass-court tournament and saved all five of the break points she faced against her Czech opponent.

Did you know... Barty is one match away from becoming the first Australian to be crowned women's world No 1 in 43 years - since Evonne Goolagong Cawley in 1976

"I felt I had really good rhythm on my serve today," said Barty. "It was important for me today to try and almost make it a boring match and make it a little bit kind of serve and first shot and dominate on my part."

The Australian will face eighth-seed Julia Goerges - her doubles partner - in the final after the German defeated Croatia's Petra Martic 6-4 6-3.

Julia Goerges played with Barty in the doubles in Birmingham

Goerges took advantage of her only break opportunity of the first set against Martic, who beat 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in the quarter-finals, before breaking the world No 25 three times in the second set.

World No 19 Goerges, who reached the semi-finals at Wimbledon last year, defeated Barty when the pair met in the last-16 in Birmingham last year.

"I have to prepare and do the best that I can tomorrow and try and play a good tennis match," Barty added. "If I win, it's a bonus. There are all things that come with it, but those things are not what I'm worried about."

Elsewhere, Sofia Kenin reached her third WTA final of the year after defeating second-seed Anastasija Sevastova 6-4 4-6 6-2 at the Mallorca Open.

The 20-year-old American hit 23 winners and broke the Latvian, who had reached every final since the tournament's inception in 2016, four times to reach her first grass-court final.

Kenin will meet either top-seed Angelique Kerber or third-seed Belinda Bencic in the final.