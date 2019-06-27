Johanna Konta knocked out of Eastbourne in third round

Johanna Konta departed her home tournament in the third round

Johanna Konta suffered a setback in her preparations for Wimbledon as she lost in straight sets 6-3 6-2 to Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in the third round at Eastbourne.

The British No 1 will now enter Wimbledon having played only five grass-court matches, after also being eliminated at the second-round stage in Birmingham last week.

She led by a break in the first set before eventually succumbing to defeat and missed out on a quarter-final clash against Alize Cornet at her home tournament.

Konta made a promising start against Jabeur, the world No 62, and moved 3-2 ahead but her opponent immediately broke back and seized the momentum to largely ease to victory.

The British No 1 came into the grass-court season having produced the best clay-court campaign of her career, reaching two WTA finals and the semi-final at Roland Garros.

Konta is seeded 19th at Wimbledon and now heads into the Grand Slam off a platform of less competitive match time on grass than in previous years.

The draw for the 2019 Championships will take place on Friday at 10am at The All England Club.