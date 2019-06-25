Andy Murray suffers early exit in doubles competition at Eastbourne

Andy Murray was down and out on his luck in Eastbourne

Andy Murray's dream comeback from hip surgery was extinguished in Eastbourne as he suffered an early exit alongside doubles partner Marcelo Melo.

Murray took a significant step on his road to recovery when alongside Feliciano Lopez he lifted the doubles title at Queen's Club on Sunday just months after fearing his career was at an end.

But his preparations for Wimbledon took a knock with Melo on Tuesday, as they suffered a 6-2 6-4 defeat against top seeds Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal.

Murray and Melo failed to ignite as a doubles pairing on Tuesday

The two-time Wimbledon champion had joked about doing a bungee jump if he continued to win, but there was a lack of Murray magic on the south coast as he failed to click with his Brazilian partner.

Farah and Cabal gained revenge for their first-round exit at the hands of Murray and Lopez at Queen's last week. The Colombian duo will meet the British duo of Dan Evans and Lloyd Glasspool in the next round.

Murray will partner Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the men's doubles at Wimbledon, which starts on Monday. The Scot has yet to announce a partner in the mixed doubles.