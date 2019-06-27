Andy Murray rethinks Wimbledon mixed doubles plan

Andy Murray won the Queen's Club men's doubles title last week

Andy Murray admits he is having “second thoughts” about competing in the mixed doubles at Wimbledon this year as he continues his comeback from hip surgery.

Murray will not compete in the singles competition but will partner Pierre Hugues Herbert in the men's doubles and had been planning to play in the mixed doubles as well.

But after struggling to find a playing partner and reconsidering the impact the extra workload may have on him, the 2013 and 2016 Wimbledon singles champion is rethinking his plans.

0:37 Simona Halep and Kiki Bertens say they would consider teaming up with Andy Murray in the mixed doubles at Wimbledon Simona Halep and Kiki Bertens say they would consider teaming up with Andy Murray in the mixed doubles at Wimbledon

"Physically I'm fine," Murray told The Sun.

"I am having second thoughts about playing in the mixed doubles because I have spoken to a few people and they say matches can get backed up at the end of the tournament.

"I'll need to speak to my team before making a decision."

The 32-year-old will arrive at Wimbledon in confident form having partnered Feliciano Lopez to victory in the men's doubles in the Fever-Tree Championships at Queen's last week.

But doubles star Bob Bryan, who also has a metal hip implant, supports the view that competing in both doubles during Wimbledon can be challenging.

Bob Bryan says competing in the men's doubles and mixed doubles at Wimbledon can be taxing

"If there is any back-up in the schedule with rain, weather or darkness, it can be a lot of sets in one day," he said.

"We have situations where we have played five men's doubles matches in the space of the second week, mixed in with the mixed doubles matches, and a lot of times it was eight sets in a day.

"It's too much for me at this age. I don't feel like doing it. I don't want to lose any speed on my serve for the men's doubles.

"I don't want any fatigue. I don't do it. Andy is 10 years younger. He would have zero problem doing it. But if he wants to shift his focus, I can understand.

"Especially if he doesn't get the partner he wants. Why waste your time?"