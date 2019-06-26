Jamie Murray hoping to avoid brother Andy in Wimbledon first round doubles draw

1:17 Jamie Murray is hoping to avoid brother Andy in first round of Wimbledon Jamie Murray is hoping to avoid brother Andy in first round of Wimbledon

Jamie Murray is hoping to avoid the "weird" scenario of drawing his brother Andy in the first round of Wimbledon.

Andy returned to action at Queen's Club last week following hip surgery and ended up taking the title alongside Feliciano Lopez.

The 32-year-old will look to carry that form into Wimbledon, where he partners four-time Grand Slam winner Pierre-Hugues Herbert, and his elder brother is hoping to avoid the "awkward" scenario of being paired together.

Andy Murray and Feliciano Lopez won the Queen's Club doubles title

"We could play in the first round," Jamie said, who will partner Neal Skupski at Wimbledon after splitting with Bruno Soares.

"That would be weird. I'm hoping that doesn't happen. That's awkward.

"We last played each other in Montreal in 2015. I was playing with John Peers at the time and he was playing with Leander Paes [Jamie and Peers won in straight sets].

"It was really weird to face your brother, especially because normally when he played doubles we played together. It was just something we had to go through that day.

"I hope it doesn't happen again but knowing Sod's law, we'll end up playing at Wimbledon."

0:38 Kyle Edmund says he is pleased to see Andy Murray back on the court and thinks his fellow Brit will have enjoyed the thrill of competitive action Kyle Edmund says he is pleased to see Andy Murray back on the court and thinks his fellow Brit will have enjoyed the thrill of competitive action

Jamie says "bad timing" denied the brothers the chance of playing together at Wimbledon this year, but hopes they can combine in the future.

"We definitely want to do that," he said. "It has definitely been a goal of ours.

"This year was a possibility but it was just bad timing - injury deadlines, Andy's fitness. It was bad luck really.

"In the future I hope so. We both want to do it. Let's see what happens with his comeback."

Jamie Murray has formed a new partnership with fellow Brit Neal Skupski

Andy has hinted he will make his return to singles action at the US Open but Jamie is enjoying the extra publicity his brother has brought to doubles tennis.

"He has definitely shone a good spotlight on it," he said. "There is a lot more attention on the doubles event going into Wimbledon with him playing.

"It's not normal in Grand Slams that you get a player of his level in the singles game competing, because of the demands of five-set matches.

"It's great for the doubles event, it's a big opportunity for us to promote the sport, promote the players as well. It's cool. There's a different vibe to the whole thing."

Jamie won two mixed-doubles titles at Wimbledon in 2007 and 2017 but says winning the men's doubles remains his biggest goal.

The closest he came was in 2015, when he and Soares were beaten in straight sets in the final.

"That will be the biggest goal of my career until I finish - to win the men's doubles at Wimbledon," he said.

And how does he rate his brother's chances?

"Andy won at Queens, which is one of the most difficult doubles events of the year in terms of the quality of field," he added.

"And Pierre-Hugues has won all four Grand Slams. It is a difficult team to come up against."