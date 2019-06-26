Wimbledon 2019: Rafael Nadal seeded below Roger Federer

Rafael Nadal is world No 2 but has been seeded third

Rafael Nadal has been seeded below Roger Federer at Wimbledon, despite being above him in the ATP world rankings.

Nadal is seeded third for the upcoming Grand Slam with Federer second - but Nadal is No 2 in the current rankings.

Wimbledon is the only Grand Slam which seeds players based on their previous performances at the tournament, meaning the ATP and WTA rankings are not necessarily followed.

Novak Djokovic, the world No 1 and last year's winner, is the top seed.

Ashleigh Barty has just won the French Open

Ashleigh Barty is the top seed in the women's draw, which largely mirrors the current WTA rankings.

Naomi Osaka is second, Karolina Pliskova is third. Defending champion Angelique Kerber is fifth.

British No 1 Kyle Edmund is seeded 30th while two-time champion Andy Murray is, as expected, unseeded. Johanna Konta is seeded 19th.

Federer is an eight-time champion at Wimbledon

But it is Nadal's placement as the third seed which is the most notable difference from the world rankings. It means he would face No 1 seed Djokovic in the semi-final instead of the final, should they both progress.

Earlier this week the two-time Wimbledon winner complained to Spanish TV station #Vamos: "Wimbledon is the only tournament of the year that doesn't follow the ranking.

"It's their choice. Either way, being second or third seed, I have to play at the best level to aspire to the things I aspire to. It is better to be second than third, but if they consider that I have to be third I will accept.

"I don't think it's a good thing that Wimbledon is the only one with its own seeding formula."

Gentlemen's Singles

1 DJOKOVIC, Novak (SRB)

2 FEDERER, Roger (SUI)

3 NADAL, Rafael (ESP)

4 ANDERSON, Kevin (RSA)

5 THIEM, Dominic (AUT)

6 ZVEREV, Alexander (GER)

7 TSITSIPAS, Stefanos (GRE)

8 NISHIKORI, Kei (JPN)

9 ISNER, John (USA)

10 KHACHANOV, Karen (RUS)

11 MEDVEDEV, Daniil (RUS)

12 FOGNINI, Fabio (ITA)

13 CILIC, Marin (CRO)

14 CORIC, Borna (CRO)

15 RAONIC, Milos (CAN)

16 MONFILS, Gael (FRA)

17 BERRETTINI, Matteo (ITA)

18 BASILASHVILI, Nikoloz (GEO)

19 AUGER-ALIASSIME, Felix (CAN)

20 SIMON, Gilles (FRA)

21 GOFFIN, David (BEL)

22 WAWRINKA, Stan (SUI)

23 BAUTISTA AGUT, Roberto (ESP)

24 SCHWARTZMAN, Diego (ARG)

25 DE MINAUR, Alex (AUS)

26 PELLA, Guido (ARG)

27 POUILLE, Lucas (FRA)

28 PAIRE, Benoit (FRA)

29 SHAPOVALOV, Denis (CAN)

30 EDMUND, Kyle (GBR)

31 DJERE, Laslo (SRB)

32 LAJOVIC, Dusan (SRB)

Ladies' Singles

1 BARTY, Ashleigh (AUS)

2 OSAKA, Naomi (JPN)

3 PLISKOVA, Karolina (CZE)

4 BERTENS, Kiki (NED)

5 KERBER, Angelique (GER)

6 KVITOVA, Petra (CZE)

7 HALEP, Simona (ROU)

8 SVITOLINA, Elina (UKR)

9 STEPHENS, Sloane (USA)

10 SABALENKA, Aryna (BLR)

11 WILLIAMS, Serena (USA)

12 SEVASTOVA, Anastasija (LAT)

13 BENCIC, Belinda (SUI)

14 WOZNIACKI, Caroline (DEN)

15 WANG, Qiang (CHN)

16 VONDROUSOVA, Marketa (CZE)

17 KEYS, Madison (USA)

18 GOERGES, Julia (GER)

19 KONTA, Johanna (GBR)

20 KONTAVEIT, Anett (EST)

21 MERTENS, Elise (BEL)

22 VEKIC, Donna (CRO)

23 GARCIA, Caroline (FRA)

24 MARTIC, Petra (CRO)

25 ANISIMOVA, Amanda (USA)

26 MUGURUZA, Garbine (ESP)

27 KENIN, Sofia (USA)

28 HSIEH, Su-Wei (TPE)

29 KASATKINA, Daria (RUS)

30 SUAREZ NAVARRO, Carla (ESP)

31 SAKKARI, Maria (GRE)

32 TSURENKO, Lesia (UKR)