Wimbledon 2019: Kyle Edmund drawn to face Jaume Munar

British number one Kyle Edmund will play Jaume Munar of Spain in the first round at Wimbledon next week.

Of the other Brits, a second-round tie against eight-time winner Roger Federer could be in the offing if Jay Clarke can get past Noah Rubin of America.

Nineteen-year-old wild card Paul Jubb will make his Wimbledon debut against Portugal's Joao Sousa - with a second-round match against former finalist Marin Cilic possibly awaiting the winner.

And Dan Evans and James Ward will play each other if they can beat Federico Delbonis and Nikoloz Basilashvili respectively.



Jay Clarke will try to set up a second round tie against Roger Federer

Cameron Norrie starts his campaign against Denis Istomin - eighth seed Kei Nishikori may lie in wait in the second round.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic will open his campaign against Philipp Kohlschreiber - that will be the first match on Centre Court next Monday.

Federer opens against South Africa's Lloyd Harris while his old rival Rafael Nadal has the most eye-catching draw, with a second-round clash against Nick Kyrgios looming, assuming he beats Japan's Yuichi Sugita.

Federer and Rafael Nadal could meet in the semi-finals after both were drawn in the same half.

Nadal was unhappy about being seeded below Federer in a reversal of their world rankings but ultimately it has made no difference, with both in the opposite half to top seed Djokovic.

