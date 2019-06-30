Novak Djokovic adds Goran Ivanisevic to coaching staff for Wimbledon defence

Goran Ivanisevic will work with Novak Djokovic for the first week of Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic has added Goran Ivanisevic to his coaching staff as he bids to retain his Wimbledon title.

Ivanisevic, who became the only man to win the men's singles as a wild card in 2001, will work with Djokovic for the first week of Wimbledon.

However, the 47-year-old - who has also coached Marin Cilic and Milos Raonic - is already hoping to extend his stay in Djokovic's camp, telling Serbian news outlet sportklub: "A bit of a sudden call came a few days ago. I was a little surprised.

"I travelled to Sweden. Nole wanted me to come earlier, but I had a senior tour event agreed. I came here this morning for the first training.

Djokovic won Wimbledon for the fourth time last year, beating Kevin Anderson in straight sets in the final

"Unfortunately, it seems that I will be able to be there only in the first week because I have obligations again. I'm trying to postpone them, although there are so many things.

"However, when Novak Djokovic is calling you - you put a lot of things on the side."

Djokovic has admitted grass is the surface he struggles on the most - despite winning Wimbledon four times - which may explain why he has sought the advice of Ivanisevic, who was always most comfortable on grass courts.

Djokovic said: "To be honest, I did struggle a little bit at the beginning, in the first couple of years of my career on the grass to really understand how I need to move on the court, how I need to adjust my swing and my game in general, tactically what I need to do.

"But over the years I guess you learn how to get used to it. Just have some form of a subconscious program from before that you try to unlock and remember and use it for the season every year."