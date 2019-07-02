Johanna Konta and Dan Evans continue winning charge for British players at Wimbledon

Johanna Konta defeated Romania's Ana Bogdan to ease into the second round on Tuesday

Johanna Konta and Dan Evans followed Heather Watson and Kyle Edmund into the second round at Wimbledon as the Brits continued their winning charge.

British No 1 Konta used her explosive firepower to defeat Romania's Ana Bogdan 7-5 6-2 in an hour and 25 minutes on Court One.

She has not yet shown the same form on grass, losing relatively early in Birmingham and Eastbourne, and did not have things all her own way against 132nd-ranked Bogdan.

It was attack against defence, with Konta hitting substantially more winners - 27 to nine in the match - but also more errors.

The 19th seed is the best hope for home success in the singles after reaching the semi-finals of the French Open

"It was very tough out there. I don't think either of us felt quite comfortable, we were both trying to find our feet," said Konta.

"First rounds are never easy and I'm really pleased to have competed through. So far in the season I feel like I'm building in every match I'm playing."

In the second round, Konta will face Czech Katerina Siniakova, who knocked out then world No 1 Naomi Osaka at the French Open.

Harriet Dart used her royal support to good effect to record her first victory at Wimbledon.

The Duchess of Cambridge made a rare visit to one of the All England Club's outside courts to watch British No 4 Dart take on American lucky loser Christina McHale.

Duchess of Cambridge (centre) is all smiles on Court 14 as she sits next to Katie Boulter and Anne Keothavong

Sat between British player Katie Boulter, who is missing the tournament through injury, and Fed Cup captain Anne Keothavong, the Duchess cheered on Dart, although she had left by the time the 22-year-old battled to a 4-6 6-4 6-4 victory after two hours and 19 minutes.

Asked if she had enjoyed the tennis, Kate Middleton said: "Very much so."

Dan Evans was playing at the All England Club for the first time since 2016

Evans got a jam-packed day of British action at the All England Club off to a great start by defeating Federico Delbonis.

Evans, who is one of eight home hopes playing in the first round on Tuesday, broke Delbonis' opening service game and that proved enough for the opening set.

He strengthened his grip on the match by taking the second set on a tie-break. Delbonis, who has never won a tour-level match on grass, had no answers for the British No 3 who eventually sealed the match in straight sets, winning 6-3 7-6 (7-5) 6-3.

Delbonis had saved nine break points in the third, but the 10th proved crucial, allowing Evans to serve it out for a confident victory.

James Ward became the first British player to lose at Wimbledon

Nikoloz Basilashvili will be his second-round opponent after James Ward became the first British player to lose at the All England Club and it came in heartbreaking fashion after he won the opening two sets against 18th seed.

Ward was looking for his first Grand Slam victory since Wimbledon in 2015 having battled back from a career-threatening knee injury and he looked in control of the match until dropping serve at 4-4 in the third set.

From there Basilashvili took the initiative and eventually ran out a 2-6 4-6 6-4 6-4 8-6 winner.

Jay Clarke has a dream date with Roger Federer in the second round

Britain's Jay Clarke will take on Roger Federer in the second round after claiming his first victory at the All England Club.

Clarke knew the potential prize at stake and went a set down against Noah Rubin but battled back impressively to win 4-6 7-5 6-4 6-4.

As well as a date with Federer, probably on Centre Court, Clarke's efforts also earned him the biggest pay day of his career, with a second-round spot worth £72,000

Cameron Norrie won his first match at the All England Club

Cameron Norrie tasted Wimbledon victory for the first time after beating Denis Istomin.

The last two years had resulted in first-round defeats for the British No 2, but he demolished Istomin 6-2 6-4 6-4.

Katie Swan went down to Laura Siegemund

Katie Swan became the first British casualty in the women's draw after losing to Laura Siegemund.

Swan, who made the second round last year, went out 6-2 6-4 on Court 12 as she was unable to follow Heather Watson and Harriet Dart through.