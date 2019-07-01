Naomi Osaka suffers first-round Wimbledon exit against Yulia Putintseva

Naomi Osaka was knocked out in the first round of Wimbledon

Two-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka crashed out of Wimbledon in the first round after suffering a shock defeat against unseeded world No 39 Yulia Putintseva.

Osaka, who lost her world No 1 ranking to Ashleigh Barty last month, was beaten 7-6 (7-4) 6-2 by Kazakhstan's Putintseva on Centre Court.

The reigning US Open and Australian Open champion made 38 unforced errors, compared with seven from Putintseva, in a lacklustre performance as she suffered her first opening-round defeat at a Grand Slam since the 2017 French Open.

Osaka only played one warm-up tournament before Wimbledon at the Birmingham Classic, where she also lost against Putintseva in straight sets.

More to follow...