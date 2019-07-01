Cori Gauff defeats Venus Williams at Wimbledon

Cori Gauff shocked Venus Williams to make it through to the second round at Wimbledon

Teenage sensation Cori Gauff caused a monumental first-round shock by knocking out five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams in straight sets on Monday.

'Coco', 15, is the youngest player to come through qualifying in the Open era - 24 years younger than her opponent - and the young American played like a veteran to come through a dramatic encounter to win 6-4 6-4 on Court One.

Williams had already won four of her seven Grand Slam titles before Gauff was born, but in a battle of the generations it was Gauff who came out on top.

The 15-year-old American caused one of the biggest shocks in Wimbledon history

Speaking shortly after her victory, Gauff said she "didn't really know how to feel" after beating one of her tennis idols.

"I never thought this would happen, I'm literally living my dream right now, not many people get to say that," she said.

Gauff, who reached the showpiece of the girls' singles at the US Open in 2017 aged just 13 - making her the youngest ever finalist - showed tremendous composure, great speed, poise, and big-stage presence to defeat one of the greats in the women's game and put her own name on the map.

Did you know... Gauff is the first 15-year-old to compete in the main draw at Wimbledon since Laura Robson 10 years ago.

She served superbly, being broken only once, making just eight unforced errors compared to 25 for her 39-year-old opponent.

A break in the fifth game of the opening set, which included a delectable lob over the statuesque Williams, was enough to win her the first set.

Gauff sat an online science exam at 11pm before her final qualifying match

The nerveless display continued in the second set and she sealed victory on her fourth match point when Williams netted a forehand, dropping to the court in disbelief.

Asked what Williams said to her after the match, Gauff said: "She just told me congratulations and to keep going and good luck.

"After the match I told her thank you for everything that you did, I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for her and I was just telling her that she's so inspiring. I always wanted to tell her that."