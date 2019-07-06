Johanna Konta beats Sloane Stephens to make second week at Wimbledon

Johanna Konta is into the second week of Wimbledon

Johanna Konta got the better of American Sloane Stephens for the fourth time this year to set up a last-16 meeting with Petra Kvitova at Wimbledon.

Konta is now the last remaining British survivor in the women's singles as she battled back to knock out ninth seed Stephens 3-6 6-4 6-1 in a third-round slug-fest.

"The more opportunities I get to be in the latter stages of Grand Slams, the more experience I gain," she said.

"Experience can only bring good things. It can only help with managing different things, different situations that come up at this point of the tournament.

"I'm really pleased that I've been able to make it to the second week in two successive Grand Slams. I've never been able to do that before. I'm really pleased with that achievement."

Did you know... Konta has now beaten Sloane Stephens in Brisbane, Rome, Roland Garros and Wimbledon in 2019.

Konta will take on 2011 and 2014 champion Petra Kvitova

She dropped serve for the first time at the Championships to gift the American the opening set.

And Konta seemed to be clinging on for much of the second set as errors crept into her game, yet she forced a break point at 4-3, only to push a return from a second serve long.

However, two games later Konta managed to break Stephens to take the second set and level the match.

A rejuvenated Konta held to love before breaking again as she raced into a 3-0 lead in the decider.

A second break, courtesy of a stunning volley at the net, wrapped up a superb victory and booked a meeting with two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova on Monday.

Manic Monday’s Round of 16 is set @Wimbledon:



[1] Barty vs. Riske

[11] Serena vs. [30] Suarez Navarro

[21] Mertens vs. Strycova vs.

[6] Kvitova vs. [19] Konta

---

[8] Svitolina vs. [24] Martic

[3] Pliskova vs. Muchova

[7] Halep vs. Gauff

Zhang Shuai vs. Yastremska#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/4TjBAfhsLP — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) July 6, 2019