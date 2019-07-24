Andy Murray and brother Jamie Murray to team up at Citi Open in Washington

Andy and Jamie Murray will play doubles together at the Citi Open in Washington

Andy Murray will team up with his brother Jamie to play doubles at the Citi Open in Washington next week.

The tournament will be Andy Murray's fourth since undergoing hip surgery in January and it will be his first on a hard court.

The brothers, who both played with different partners in the men's doubles at Wimbledon this year, have played together before, teaming up to help Great Britain win the Davis Cup in 2015.

Andy Murray and his partner Pierre-Hugues Herbert at Wimbledon this year

They have also played together at the Olympic Games and have won two ATP Titles as a pairing.

Their mother Judy celebrated the partnership by tweeting a photo of them as young boys.

Murray withdrew from the singles in Washington last year after his match against Marius Copil finished at 3am. He was scheduled to play later again that day but withdrew from the tournament saying he was 'exhausted' and that being asked to play again so soon was 'not reasonable'.

Andy Murray in action at the Citi Open in Washington

"They called us and said Andy really wanted to come back to DC and wanted to play doubles with his brother," Citi Open manager Mark Ein told the New York Times.

"We're putting a real focus on doubles at the event - it's a terrific piece of the competition and entertainment value for fans so we were thrilled he wanted to return."

Jamie Murray will be defending the doubles title having won last year alongside former partner Bruno Soares.