ATP sets up mental health support

Tony Adams believes the coronavirus pandemic will be having an impact on mental health in different ways

The men's professional tennis tour is to work with the charity founded by former Arsenal defender Tony Adams to support players' mental health.

The ATP said players would be able to contact a 24/7 helpline operated by Sporting Chance to discuss any issues, including the psychological effects of coronavirus.

Arsenal's former captain set up Sporting Chance in 2000 and provides services for sporting stars who are experiencing emotional problems and require support.

The charity also works with the Premier League, Football Association and Professional Footballers' Association, as well as cricket and rugby organisations.

ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said: "Everyone has been adapting to periods of self-isolation and decreased physical activity during the pandemic, but this can have a particularly detrimental effect on professional athletes who are used to particular training structure and playing day in day out."

Indian Wells was the first ATP tournament to be called off due to the coronavirus pandemic, while the French Open was postponed and Wimbledon shelved.

Adams said: "The challenges that all sports and sports professionals are experiencing in the light of this pandemic will be affecting all of us in different ways."

If you are affected by issues related to mental wellbeing or want to talk, please contact the Samaritans on the free helpline 116 123, or visit the website.