Peng Shuai: Chinese state media releases new footage of missing tennis player, as UK calls for 'verifiable evidence'

Images and video have been released purportedly showing Peng Shuai (third from right) in a restaurant. Pic: @li_ding1

China must provide "verifiable evidence" missing tennis player Peng Shuai is safe, the Foreign Office has said, as Chinese state media releases more unverified footage.

In the newly released video, Peng, a former Wimbledon doubles champion, is shown at the opening ceremony of a teenager tennis match final in Beijing on Sunday morning.

The video was posted on Twitter - which is banned in China - by Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of Global Times, the official newspaper of China's ruling Communist Party. He claimed it was taken by a reporter at the scene.

It comes after earlier images supposedly show Peng having dinner with her coach and friends in Beijing.

The 35-year-old disappeared after writing a social media post on November 2 accusing former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli of forcing her to have sex after playing tennis at his home.

Peng appears to be smiling and having fun. Pic: @li_ding1

Despite the new photos, a spokesperson for the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said the government remained "extremely concerned" and was following the case closely.

"The Chinese authorities should urgently provide verifiable evidence of her safety and whereabouts," the spokesperson said.

"Everyone should be allowed to speak out without fear of repercussions. All reports of sexual assault, anywhere in the world, should be investigated."

Head of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA), Steve Simon, said although it is "positive to see her" in the earlier video, it "remains unclear if she is free and able to make decisions and take actions on her own, without coercion or external interference".

The organisation's chairman and chief executive added: "This video alone is insufficient... I remain concerned about Peng Shuai's health and safety and that the allegation of sexual assault is being censored and swept under the rug."

Former Conservative Party leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith told BBC Radio 4's PM programme the government should boycott the Winter Olympics and said the UK should "stand up" and make it clear to China human rights abuses were unacceptable.

Peng is one of China's top tennis players

Photos of Peng in the Beijing restaurant have also been released on social media, where she appears to be holding a glass of wine and making a "V for Victory" sign.

In the video, Peng is seen sitting with a man and two woman but does not speak.

The man and one of the women make repeated references to the date, with the man saying: "Tomorrow is the 20th of November right?"

The woman corrects him by saying it would be November 21, before the man discusses Peng's recent performances and upcoming tournaments.

"We had two matches in the past," he says. "But we were not happy with the results.

"The match tomorrow is the conclusion of the nine matches in the past three months.

"The end of November is the end of the year. We must try our best."

Peng is a former Wimbledon doubles champion. Pic: @li_ding1

Peng's original post on Weibo has been taken down and neither Zhang Gaoli nor the Chinese government have commented on her allegation.

It comes as Boris Johnson is reportedly considering a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing next year in protest at China's record on human rights.

An "active discussion" in government is ongoing, with Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said to be in favour of the boycott, the Times newspaper said.

Peng, 35, was seen smiling with a grey cat while surrounded by soft toys in a 'new' photo shared on Friday

The mystery surrounding the tennis champion took a new twist on Friday after photos emerged apparently showing her relaxing at home, surrounded by soft toys and with a grey cat.

Experts have expressed scepticism and questioned the authenticity of the images.

Others also pointed to the presence in one of the photos of a framed picture featuring Winnie the Pooh - a character banned in China after people mockingly likened him to President Xi Jinping.

Sceptics pointed to the presence of Winnie the Pooh - a character banned in China after people mockingly likened him to President Xi Jinping

An email said to be from Peng was released on Wednesday by CGTN - the international arm of government-controlled state broadcaster CCTV - but doubts have also been raised over its authenticity.

It says the sexual assault claim "is not true" and adds: "I'm not missing, nor am I unsafe. I've just been resting at home and everything is fine".

The White House and the United Nations have joined demands to establish the whereabouts and welfare of Peng.

Amid growing concern, the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has threatened to pull tournaments out of China and the men's ATP has demanded clarity from Chinese authorities.

Britain's Andy Murray and the Lawn Tennis Association have joined an online campaign to help find Peng.

Other tennis players including Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka and Novak Djokovic are among those worried over her whereabouts.

World No 1 Djokovic said he supported "100%" the WTA's threat to axe its China events.

He told reporters: "This is horrifying. I mean, a person is missing.

"The whole community, tennis community needs to back her up and her family, make sure that she's safe and sound because if you would have tournaments on Chinese soil without resolving this situation, it would be a little bit strange."

'I hope that she is safe'

Roger Federer joined calls for Shuai's safety to be confirmed as he praised the unity the tennis world has shown since the disappearance of the Chinese player.

"[Peng] is one of our tennis champions, former world No 1. Clearly, it is concerning, I hope that she is safe," the Swiss 20-time Grand Slam champion told Sky Italy.

"The tennis family sticks together, and I have always told my children as well that the tennis family is my second family.

"I have been on tour for 20-25 years. I love the tour, love the people that are there, especially all the players and she is one of them of course so we hope she is safe.

"I have missed it also being on tour, how much it means to me to miss the tennis. I have been in touch with Andrea Gaudenzi [ATP chairman] the last days just to get any news, any feedback on the developing story.

"I just want her to be ok and that she is safe and that we hear something hopefully very soon."