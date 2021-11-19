Australian Open: Novak Djokovic and all players have to be vaccinated against Covid-19 to play at Grand Slam

Novak Djokovic is the defending men's Australian Open champion

Novak Djokovic and all players will only be allowed to participate in the 2022 Australian Open if they are vaccinated against Covid-19, Tennis Australia has confirmed.

World No 1 Djokovic, a nine-time winner of the tournament, has so far not disclosed whether he is vaccinated and said that he would wait until the organisers revealed the health protocols before he made a decision about playing.

The first Grand Slam of the season is due to start on January 17 in Melbourne, Victoria.

Speaking on Saturday, tournament chief Craig Tiley said: "We would love to have Novak here, he knows that he'll have to be vaccinated to play here."

Djokovic, 34, could win a record-breaking 21st men's Grand Slam title if he defended his title early next year.

Last month, a letter distributed to WTA players said unvaccinated tennis players may be allowed to play but would face two weeks of hard quarantine and regular testing.

However, that was contradictory to previous federal and state government advice.

It was also confirmed at the tournament launch that there would be no crowd limits at Melbourne Park, after Covid-19 restrictions were eased earlier this week in Victoria.

This year's Australian Open was limited in spectator numbers as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and saw a snap five-day lockdown enforced midway through the event.

The event also saw 1,000 players, officials and support staff required to complete a 14-day quarantine period on their arrival in Australia.

