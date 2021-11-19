Davis Cup: Great Britain to face France and Czech Republic behind closed doors in Innsbruck
Austria have become the first country in western Europe to reimpose a full coronavirus lockdown to tackle a new wave of infections meaning Great Britain will play their Davis Cup group matches behind closed doors
Last Updated: 19/11/21 6:32pm
Great Britain will take on face France and Czech Republic behind closed doors in Innsbruck following lockdown in Austria.
Captain Leon Smith will lead his team consisting of British No 1 Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans, Liam Broady, Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski into the tournament, which begins on November 25.
- WTA 'willing' to pull tournaments from China over Peng Shuai concern
- Stay updated with the latest scores I results
- Updated ATP & WTA rankings
Player number 5️⃣ added for team Great Britain 🇬🇧#DavisCupFinals #byRakuten pic.twitter.com/ISSgb6yldj— Davis Cup (@DavisCup) November 15, 2021
Britain, who usually have a large following of fans, were due to play at Innsbruck's Olympiaworld venue, which will host Group C and Group F ties, starting with Thursday's clash between France and the Czech Republic.
It will also host a quarter-final.
But Austria have become the first country in western Europe to reimpose a full coronavirus lockdown to tackle a new wave of infections.
ITF president, David Haggerty, said: "I know the teams, organisers and everyone involved in the event will share our disappointment that the Davis Cup Finals event in Innsbruck will now be behind closed doors.
"We will continue to work together with our partners and ensure that we prepare for this great event while following all government guidelines."
- Federer out of Aus Open; doubts over Wimbledon return
- Download the Sky Sports Scores App: Apple | Android
- The UK's No 1 scores app: Find out more
Kosmos Tennis CEO, Enric Rojas, added: "We are very sorry for the tennis fans, who have been looking forward to this event for months now.
"We know the importance of fans for a competition like Davis Cup. But there is no question that we will carry all the measures that are being applied to help confine and improve the current critical Corona situation.
"The health and safety of all those involved with the event is our highest priority."
Britain face France on November 27 and the Czech Republic on November 28.
Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android