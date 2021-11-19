Davis Cup: Great Britain to face France and Czech Republic behind closed doors in Innsbruck

Captain Leon Smith will lead his side in Innsbruck without Britain's fanatical following

Great Britain will take on face France and Czech Republic behind closed doors in Innsbruck following lockdown in Austria.

Captain Leon Smith will lead his team consisting of British No 1 Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans, Liam Broady, Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski into the tournament, which begins on November 25.

Britain, who usually have a large following of fans, were due to play at Innsbruck's Olympiaworld venue, which will host Group C and Group F ties, starting with Thursday's clash between France and the Czech Republic.

It will also host a quarter-final.

But Austria have become the first country in western Europe to reimpose a full coronavirus lockdown to tackle a new wave of infections.

ITF president, David Haggerty, said: "I know the teams, organisers and everyone involved in the event will share our disappointment that the Davis Cup Finals event in Innsbruck will now be behind closed doors.

"We will continue to work together with our partners and ensure that we prepare for this great event while following all government guidelines."

Cameron Norrie will spearhead Britain's Davis Cup attack against France and the Czech Republic

Kosmos Tennis CEO, Enric Rojas, added: "We are very sorry for the tennis fans, who have been looking forward to this event for months now.

"We know the importance of fans for a competition like Davis Cup. But there is no question that we will carry all the measures that are being applied to help confine and improve the current critical Corona situation.

"The health and safety of all those involved with the event is our highest priority."

Britain face France on November 27 and the Czech Republic on November 28.

