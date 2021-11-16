Emma Raducanu: Teenager to take on Elena-Gabriela Ruse in an exhibition match at the Royal Albert Hall

British teenager Emma Raducanu will bring her stellar season to an end with an exhibition match against Romanian Elena-Gabriela Ruse at London's Royal Albert Hall later this month.

The 19-year-old made history earlier this year when she became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam when she triumphed at the US Open in September.

She brought the curtain down on her remarkable season at the Upper Austria Ladies Linz after losing to Chinese qualifier Wang Xinyu last week.

that’s a motto I can get behind…🎂 thank you so much for all the nice wishes, they mean so much to me ~E x pic.twitter.com/eLa2JlVsd0 — Emma Raducanu (@EmmaRaducanu) November 13, 2021

Raducanu, who has broken into the world's top 20, will take on Ruse having played practice matches with her at last month's Transylvania Open.

She has enjoyed mixed fortunes on the WTA tour since her triumph at Flushing Meadows, losing early at Indian Wells and going out in the quarter-finals in Romania before her first round exit in Linz.

The youngster, who has Chinese and Romanian heritage, heads into the Champions Tennis event under new coach Torben Beltz, having appointed the German last week.

Raducanu will be joined by tennis legends including former British No 1 Greg Rusedski, fan favourite Mansour Bahrami, 2001 Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic, Spaniard David Ferrer, 2006 Australian Open runner up Marcos Baghdatis, and Radek Stepanek.

Other players competing in the tournament include Xavier Malisse, Mark Philippoussis, Tomas Berdych, Thomas Enqvist, Mikhail Youzhny, and German Tommy Haas.

Other new additions to the tournament include Swede Mikael Pernfors and Chilean Fernando Gonzalez.

