ATP Finals: Alexander Zverev books his place in the last four where he will face Novak Djokovic

Alexander Zverev will face Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals of the ATP Finals in Turin

Alexander Zverev booked a blockbuster semi-final date against Novak Djokovic at the ATP Finals with victory over Hubert Hurkacz on Thursday.

Third seed Zverev bounced back from his narrow loss to Daniil Medvedev on Tuesday with a 6-2 6-4 success against Pole Hurkacz, who has lost all three matches on his debut.

Zverev's victory means Thursday evening's clash between Medvedev and alternate Jannik Sinner is a dead rubber, with the former already assured of topping the group and Italian Sinner unable to reach the last four.

Hurkacz was all at sea in the opening set winning just two points in the opening four games and, although he improved in the second set, he could not build on some promising moments and dropped serve in the ninth game.

The 24-year-old German will face Green Group winner Djokovic for the fifth time this year, having lost on three occasions including in the last four of the US Open, but having beaten the Serb in the semi-finals of the Tokyo Olympics.

Fellow alternate Cameron Norrie was eliminated after losing his first match against Casper Ruud on Wednesday but he still has a contest to play against Green Group winner Djokovic.

And the British No 1 is determined to make the most of the occasion, saying: "I can't wait. I have never played Novak before, never practised with him. So it's a first for me, and I'm not sure if I played a world number one before. I'm looking forward to it.

"He's playing great. He's firing. Really feeling the ball well. He's really good in these conditions. It's quite quick, the court. A little bit of altitude.

"It's going to be difficult but I'm looking forward to it and another test for me. I'm going to go out and see if I belong and can compete with a guy like that."

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android