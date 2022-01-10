Novak Djokovic wins appeal against a decision to refuse him a visa ahead of Australian Open

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The latest from Melbourne as World No 1 Novak Djokovic wins his appeal against a decision to refuse him a visa The latest from Melbourne as World No 1 Novak Djokovic wins his appeal against a decision to refuse him a visa

Novak Djokovic has won an appeal against a decision to refuse him a visa in the Federal Circuit Court of Australia ahead of the Australian Open.

Judge Anthony Kelly has quashed the visa cancellation, and ordered the Australian Government to pay legal costs and release Djokovic from detention within half an hour as he delivered his verdict at 6.16am GMT.

Government counsel Christopher Tran notified the court that the Minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs - not the minister who made the original visa cancellation - will now consider whether to exercise a personal power of cancellation of Djokovic's visa. The Australian Open starts on Monday January 17, with the draw taking place on Thursday January 13.

Earlier in the day, Djokovic was removed from detention to be with his lawyers during the hearing, and Judge Kelly expressed agitation over the rejection of Djokovic's medical exemption.

Djokovic's lawyers presented their arguments to the court, but government lawyer Mr Tran only spoke for half an hour before a lengthy adjournment.

Djokovic tells Border Force officials he is not vaccinated The court released a transcript of Djokovic's interview with Border Force , during which the Serb confirmed he has had Covid-19 twice and is not vaccinated. In the transcript, when asked why he was travelling to Australia, Djokovic said: "I'm a professional tennis player and the main reason for me coming to Australia is participating in the Australian Open in Melbourne, Victoria." In response to a question about his vaccination status, he said: "I am not vaccinated." When asked if he had ever had Covid-19, Djokovic replied: "I had Covid twice, I had Covid in June 2020 and I had Covid recently in - I was tested positive -PCR - December 16, 2021."

During that break, the two parties agreed on the minutes of Judge Kelly's order.

The minutes note Djokovic was not given adequate time to respond to the notification to cancel his visa.

The court published an order made on Sunday that Djokovic be taken from the Park Hotel - where he has been held since Thursday - and brought to "a premises as specified by the applicant's solicitors" during the hearing.

The order states: "The respondent, by her servants or agents, including the Australian Border Force, take all steps and do all things as may be necessary to bring the applicant to premises as specified by the applicant's solicitors on Monday, 10 January 2022 (and each day thereafter, including upon the delivery of judgment), to permit him to remain there until the conclusion of each hearing and to secure his safe return to detention upon the conclusion of each hearing."

The hearing was delayed by technical issues with the court's video link, but Djokovic's lawyers argued their case to Judge Kelly, who asked the court "What more could this man have done?" and said he was "agitated" about the issue of Djokovic's medical exemption.

"Here, a professor and an eminently qualified physician have produced and provided to the applicant a medical exemption," Judge Kelly said.

"Further to that, that medical exemption and the basis on which it was given was separately given by a further independent expert specialist panel established by the Victorian state government and that document was in the hands of the delegate."

Djokovic's lawyer, Nicholas Wood, has argued the notice of intention to cancel his visa was defective because it was made on "a confusing blend of two grounds".

He also argued that Djokovic was treated at the airport as if access to lawyers "couldn't possibly" be of assistance in the matter and was not given a reasonable chance to respond to the notice.

At a press conference before the appeal verdict, Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison was asked by a reporter to respond to comments from Tennis Australia chief executive Craig Tiley stating he was given conflicting government advice on medical exemptions.

Mr Morrison said: "Well, the matter is before the court so I can't comment on the matter before the court - but in relation to the government, our government, the federal government's advice to Tennis Australia, that was set out very clearly in November, as I read the extract from this very podium, it could not be more clear."

The documents also noted that Djokovic expressed "shock", "surprise, and "confusion" when he was notified of his visa cancellation "given that (as he understood it) he had done everything he was required to enter Australia".

But Australia's Home Affairs Department filed court documents in which it stated "there is no such thing as an assurance of entry by a non-citizen into Australia" and noted that the Minister has the power to cancel Djokovic's visa a second time if the court rules in his favour.

"As the Court raised with the parties at a previous mention, if this Court were to make orders in the applicant's favour, it would then be for the respondent to administer the Act in accordance with law. That may involve the delegate deciding whether to make another cancellation decision, but there are also other powers in the Act, as the Court would be aware."

Novak Djokovic - Sequence of events January 4 - Djokovic announces he will be travelling to Australia with an 'exemption permission'. January 5 - While Djokovic is airborne, Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the athlete will be on the "next plane home" if he cannot provide "acceptable proof" that his exemption is legitimate. Acting Sports Minister Jaala Pulford highlights that the local government of Victoria, where the Australian Open is held, will not support Djokovic's visa application. The world No 1 arrives at Melbourne Airport around 11.30pm local time. January 6 - Around 3.15am, Djokovic's father reports that his son is being held in isolation in Melbourne Airport. At 5am, Goran Ivanisevic releases an image on social media of himself and another member of Djokovic's team seemingly waiting for the world No 1. The post is captioned, ‘Not the most usual trip Down Under’. Around 8.15am local time, Djokovic's visa is confirmed to have been denied by the Australian Border Force. Djokovic is moved to quarantine hotel while his legal team appeal visa cancellation. The appeal against his visa cancellation is adjourned until Monday (Jan 10) morning Australian time. January 7 - Australia Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews says Djokovic is "free to leave any time" and is not being detained. Djokovic breaks silence in Instagram post on Friday, thanking his fans for their "continuous support". January 8 - Submission from Djokovic's lawyers on Saturday reveals positive Covid-19 test in December. January 9 - Home Affairs Minister Andrews has a submission to delay the hearing until Wednesday (Jan 12) rejected by Judge Anthony Kelly. Submission from Australian government lawyers says Djokovic had not been given an assurance he would be allowed to enter the country with his medical exemption.

Djokovic flew to Australia with a 'vaccine exemption' and arrived in Melbourne on Wednesday, but was ultimately denied entry into the country after nine hours at the airport.

The Serb's visa was one that did not allow for medical exemptions and was cancelled, after which he was moved to hotel quarantine as his team launched an appeal.

The Australian Home Affairs department appealed for the hearing to be delayed until Wednesday, but their request was rejected on Sunday by Judge Anthony Kelly.

On Sunday, the govt filled documents in defence of their decision to deny Djokovic entry. "This is because there is no such thing as an assurance of entry by a non-citizen into Australia. Rather, there are criteria and conditions for entry, and reasons for refusal or cancellation of a visa," the government's filing said.