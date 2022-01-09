Novak Djokovic: Australian authorities' bid to delay visa hearing rejected as case remains set for Monday

Novak Djokovic is hoping to defend his Australian Open title in Melbourne

Novak Djokovic's visa hearing will go ahead on Monday after an Australian court rejected the government's appeal to delay the hearing until Wednesday.

On Sunday, Judge Anthony Kelly rejected the submission by home affairs minister Karen Andrews to delay the hearing. However, the judge left the government with the option of making another application to delay on Monday.

Djokovic's lawyers have claimed the Serb was granted a vaccine exemption to enter Australia because he contracted Covid-19 on December 16.

The world number one has been detained at an immigration facility in Melbourne since Thursday morning after his visa was cancelled following scrutiny of the medical exemption he had secured to travel to the first tennis major of the year.

According to his legal team, Djokovic - who is hoping to win his 21st Grand Slam title - was also provided with a letter from the Chief Medical Officer of Tennis Australia recording he had a medical exemption from Covid vaccination.

It is claimed that the exemption certificate was "provided by an Independent Expert Medical Review panel commissioned by Tennis Australia", and that "the decision of that panel had been reviewed and endorsed by an independent Medical Exemptions Review Panel of the Victorian State Government".

Djokovic's lawyers added that he was granted an "Australian Travel Declaration" because he was told by the authorities that [he met] the requirements for a quarantine-free arrival into Australia".

A vocal opponent of vaccine mandates, Djokovic had declined to reveal his vaccination status or reason for seeking a medical exemption from Australia's vaccine rules.

The Melbourne drama has rocked world tennis, caused tensions between Serbia and Australia and become a flashpoint for opponents of vaccine mandates around the world.

Writing on Instagram on Friday, Djokovic thanked his fans for their support. He said: "Thank you to people around the world for your continuous support. I can feel it and it is greatly appreciated. Thank you to my family, Serbia and all good people across the world who are sending me support. Thanks to dear God for health."

Djokovic's lawyers will have up to two hours to present their case from 10am on Monday (2300 GMT on Sunday), while the government department gets two hours to present its defence from 3pm (0400GMT), the Federal Circuit and Family Court ruled.

A Home Affairs spokesperson was not immediately available for comment about its legal defence.

Novak Djokovic - Sequence of events January 4 - Djokovic announces he will be travelling to Australia with an 'exemption permission'. January 5 - While Djokovic is airborne, Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the athlete will be on the "next plane home" if he cannot provide "acceptable proof" that his exemption is legitimate. Acting Sports Minister Jaala Pulford highlights that the local government of Victoria, where the Australian Open is held, will not support Djokovic's visa application. The world No 1 arrives at Melbourne Airport around 11.30pm local time. January 6 - Around 3.15am, Djokovic's father reports that his son is being held in isolation in Melbourne Airport. At 5am, Goran Ivanisevic releases an image on social media of himself and another member of Djokovic's team seemingly waiting for the world No 1. The post is captioned, ‘Not the most usual trip Down Under’. Around 8.15am local time, Djokovic's visa is confirmed to have been denied by the Australian Border Force. Djokovic is moved to quarantine hotel while his legal team appeal visa cancellation. The appeal against his visa cancellation is adjourned until Monday morning Australian time. January 7 - Australia Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews says Djokovic is "free to leave any time" and is not being detained. Djokovic breaks silence in Instagram post on Friday, thanking his fans for their "continuous support". January 8 - Submission from Djokovic's lawyers on Saturday reveals positive Covid-19 test in December.

Kyrgios: Djokovic will be very determined

Nick Kyrgios said he is keen to avoid being drawn to face a fired-up Djokovic if the reigning Australian Open champion manages to convince authorities to allow him to play at this year's tournament in Melbourne.

Kyrgios said he expects the upheaval will have little bearing on Djokovic's preparedness for the first major event of the season.

"If he's allowed to play the Australian Open, I don't want any bar of him," the Australian told reporters at Sydney's Olympic Park on Saturday, ahead of next week's Sydney Tennis Classic.

Nick Kyrgios (right) has been sympathetic towards Djokovic

"He's going to be very determined to play well and stick it to everyone of what's going on. And I don't want any bar of that Novak.

"I think he'll have no problem preparing. I think this is just all added fuel for him, in my opinion.

"We all know how good of a competitor he is. You don't become a great champion like that without being able to overcome some adversity like this."

Kyrgios has emerged as an unlikely ally for Djokovic, with the pair sharing an uneasy relationship since clashing ahead of last year's Australian Open over quarantining conditions.

"It's a bit of a mess with what's going on, and I just don't think we have gone about it the right way," he said.

"I hope it all gets sorted as soon as possible. For the sport we need him here, it's that simple. He's one of the most influential sports people, probably of all time.

"If he's ready to play and he's allowed to play, I think it's in a way good for our sport with all this attention because probably the Australian Open won't have as many views as it's ever probably had if he's able to play.

"I'm feeling for him now. Like it's not really humane, is it, what's going on? His life's probably hard enough as it is, and I know what that's like.

"I just hope it all gets sorted soon."

Djokovic flew to Australia with a 'vaccine exemption' and arrived in Melbourne on Wednesday, but was ultimately denied entry into the country after nine hours at the airport.

The Serb's visa was one that did not allow for medical exemptions and was cancelled, after which he was moved to hotel quarantine as his team launched an appeal - this appeal has been adjourned until Monday.