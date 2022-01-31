Australian Open: Rafael Nadal pays tribute to Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic after historic 21st major

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rafael Nadal says he is finding it hard to put into words how satisfied he feels after winning the Australian Open. Rafael Nadal says he is finding it hard to put into words how satisfied he feels after winning the Australian Open.

Rafael Nadal has paid tribute to long-time rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic after claiming an historic 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open but has not decided when he will next be back in action

Nadal fought back from two sets down to defeat Daniil Medvedev in an epic final in Melbourne on Sunday. It was his first Australian Open title since 2009 and came just months after the Spaniard feared retirement due to injury.

The 35-year-old's victory saw him become the first male tennis player to reach 21 major titles, passing the tally of 20 managed by both Federer and Djokovic, and Nadal recognised the impact the trio have made in the sport.

Nadal clinched his first Australian Open title since 2009

"At the end of the day, it's just a game and in some way we achieved more than what we ever dreamed when we were kids," Nadal said. "I mean, at the end, it doesn't matter that much if one is 21, one is 20, or the other finished 23 and the other with 21.

"I think we did very important things for our sport and we achieved our dreams and we enjoy it. I feel lucky to be part of this era that has been very special for our sport."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Australian Open champion Rafael Nadal says a month and a half ago he was not sure that he could make a return to tour-level tennis after injury and suffering with Covid. Australian Open champion Rafael Nadal says a month and a half ago he was not sure that he could make a return to tour-level tennis after injury and suffering with Covid.

What next for Nadal?

Nadal will savour his historic and unexpected triumph before turning his thoughts to what comes next, with the two-time Australian Open winner in no rush to return to competitive action.

His next event is scheduled to be the ATP tournament in Acapulco at the end of February prior to the big Masters events in Indian Wells and Miami, although Nadal will take time to recover before deciding when he returns to tour action.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tennis broadcaster Barry Cowan has heaped praise on Rafael Nadal for his amazing comeback from injury and Covid to win the Australian Open. Tennis broadcaster Barry Cowan has heaped praise on Rafael Nadal for his amazing comeback from injury and Covid to win the Australian Open.

"The satisfaction is impossible to describe, for me, it's just amazing to have this trophy with me," Nadal added. "I tried very hard during my career here in Australia, finally, it was probably the most unexpected year for me to achieve, one more time this beautiful trophy so, I'm super happy.

"My schedule? I don't know, I have my schedule planned, but I just now enjoying the moment. I need to be back, I need to see how my body recovers from an amazing month and I'm going to make my decision."

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android