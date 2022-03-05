Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska reaches Lyon Open final a week after fleeing Russian invasion

Dayana Yastremska celebrated her win with a Ukrainian flag draped over shoulders

Dayana Yastremska is through to the Lyon Open final just a week after fleeing Ukraine as war threatened to sweep over her home city of Odessa.

The 21-year-old wildcard beat the second seed Sorana Cirstea 7-6(5), 4-6, 6-4 in Lyon on Saturday, and described the victory as "another win for me, another win for my country."

Accompanied by her 15-year-old sister Ivanna, Yastremska left Ukraine and spent two nights sheltering in an underground car park before arriving in France.

After her gritty win in Lyon, Yastremska, who is currently ranked at 140th having previously been as high as 21st, admitted to feeling emotional but motivated by people in Ukraine.

"It's my first final since so long and of course I am very happy to be in this final," Yastremska said.

Another win for 🇺🇦💙💛 Into the finals 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/xKCYgJW4gn — Dayana Yastremska (@D_Yastremska) March 5, 2022

"I am very happy that I could get through my own emotions today during this semi-final match and during all the tournament.

"It's another win for me, another win for my country. A lot of people are motivating me from my country, a lot of people are supporting me here. It really means a lot to me, that's a final to remember in the tournament as well."

Yastremska, who is bidding for a first title since 2019, will play eighth seed Zhang Shuai of China in Sunday's final.