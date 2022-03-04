Andy Murray to begin working with Ivan Lendl for a third time in the lead-up to Wimbledon

Andy Murray enjoyed his most successful spell as a player under coach Ivan Lendl (Photo by MPI04 / MediaPunch/IPX)

Andy Murray and coach Ivan Lendl have reunited for a third time with the pair set to work together in preparation for the grass-court season.

Lendl first worked alongside Murray from late 2011 to 2014 when they enjoyed a successful partnership.

He led the former British No 1 to his maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open in 2012 before Murray collected his first Wimbledon title a year later.

Lendl will reunite with Murray for the third time. Will it lead to more success for two-time Wimbledon champion?

Lendl, an eight-time Grand Slam winner, returned to Murray's team in 2016 when he guided the Scot to his second Wimbledon crown and year-end world No 1 for the first time in his career.

They split for a second time in late 2017, but after five years, the Czech former world No 1 will once again begin working with 34-year-old Murray over the next few months.

It is understood they will spend several weeks together in the USA after the Miami Open on an extended training block, where Murray and the team will prepare for the grass season.

Murray, who has already confirmed he will miss the clay-court season but has underlined his determination to play Wimbledon, will also be aiming to appoint an additional coach, who will travel and work under the guidance of Lendl.

Lendl & Murray: A match made in heaven?

Lendl won eight Grand Slam finals and spent 270 weeks ranked No 1.



Murray had lost in his first four Grand Slam finals until he teamed up with the legendary Lendl.



He helped develop Murray's mental strength - which the Scot displayed by beating Novak Djokovic to win the US Open in 2012 and Wimbledon in 2013.



Murray went on to win three Grand Slam titles and reach world No 1.



Will Murray-Lendl Part three begin with a title?



Murray in Indian Wells next but all roads lead to Wimbledon

Murray has been handed a wild card for this month's Indian Wells tournament.

The Indian Wells main draw begins on March 10, and wraps up on March 20 with the Miami Open set to begin the very next day.

The first grass-court events take place in the week of June 6 with Murray committed to playing at the Stuttgart Open.

If fit Murray will almost certainly enter Queen's Club the following week and Eastbourne that follows before the start of Wimbledon on Monday June 27.

