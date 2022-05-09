Emma Raducanu: US Open champion describes herself as 'a loner' after splitting with former coach Torben Beltz

Raducanu says she is enjoying coaching herself

Emma Raducanu described herself as "a loner" as she adapts to life on the court after splitting with coach Torben Beltz last month.

The US Open champion hired the German, best known for guiding Angelique Kerber through her professional career, at the end of last season but it proved a short-lived relationship.

The Briton says has taken a liking to the independence of self-coaching, where she is finding out a lot about herself.

"I'd describe myself as a loner," Raducanu, who faces Bianca Andreescu in the Italian Open first round this week, told reporters.

"For the past year... I've had a lot of people around me a lot and very often.

"To be on my own is interesting because I'm kind of finding out a lot about myself, understanding what I need and what I don't need."

Raducanu says she progressing each week on clay

Raducanu has had mixed results following her maiden Grand Slam title at last year's US Open but has had an encouraging run in the claycourt season where she reached the Stuttgart quarter-finals and Madrid last-16.

She played her first professional match on clay in the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers last month and said she has been learning about the surface as she plays.

"Clay is very new to me," she added.

"I definitely feel like I have been progressing with each week, improving, getting a better understanding of how to play points, when to stay in the point or when to stay aggressive.

"I don't think I'm like the finished product at all. But, yeah, I'm heading in a good direction."

