Monday at Wimbledon: Nick Kyrgios, Simona Halep and Rafael Nadal on Centre Court

Australia's Nick Kyrgios celebrates beating Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in the third round at Wimbledon

After the Middle Sunday action at Wimbledon the fourth rounds of the men's and ladies' singles will be completed on Monday.

There will not be the frantic 'Manic Monday' action of the past but there still promises to be plenty of fireworks on the main show courts.

First up on Centre Court is a clash between two unseeded players as Nick Kyrgios takes on American Brandon Nakashima.

Maverick Australian Kyrgios was involved in a heated third-round match on Saturday as he saw off fourth-seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, who branded him as "evil" and a "bully" afterwards, and he also made the headlines after defeating Filip Krajinovic in the second round when he described himself as one the "most important people" in tennis.

Kyrgios talks to an official during his match against Tsitsipas

"I'm extremely confident in myself. All the challenges I've overcome in my life. Proud to be up here and doing it my own way. Being able to produce tennis like that at Wimbledon, it's a dream come true for any tennis player," said the 2014 quarter-finalist, who was fined $10,000 for spitting towards a fan during his first-round match.

"Well, I didn't want to remind people that I'm good; I know that I'm good," he continued. "I just feel like people just don't give me the respect sometimes because of other things that I do."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Kyrgios now has another chance to demonstrate his ability as a tennis player against Nakashima who eased past Colombian Daniel Galan in straight sets in the last round after beating 13th-seed Denis Shapovalov in the second round.

Second up on Centre Court will be 2019 champion Simona Halep against fourth seed Paula Badosa of Spain who overcame Petra Kvitova in the last round.

Neither of the players has dropped a set in the tournament so far and a hard-fought contest looks on the cards.

Rafael Nadal celebrates defeating Italy's Lorenzo Sonego in the third round

The third match sees two-time champion and second-seed Rafael Nadal taking on Dutch No 1 Botic van de Zandschulp.

Nadal breezed past the 26-year-old at the French Open but he may find him a tougher opponent on grass after his run to the semi-finals at Queen's and three impressive wins last week.

"I think maybe I can hurt him on the grass courts here," said Van de Zandschulp. "The biggest challenge in tennis is to play Rafa at Roland Garros but here is very different, I've got a lot more confidence that I can take a shot.

"He's not played many matches on grass in the last few years and he struggled a bit in the first few rounds."

Over on Court One, 17th-seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan kicks off the action against Petra Martic of Croatia, followed by Australian qualifier Jason Kubler, who beat Dan Evans in the first round, against American Taylor Fritz, the 11th seed, who also claimed a British scalp in the shape of Alastair Gray in round two and is playing in the fourth round for the first time.

Harmony Tan celebrates after beating Katie Boulter

Unseeded Frenchwoman Harmony Tan has created a few headlines at the tournament so far with her victories over Serena Williams and Katie Boulter and she will be looking to extend her run in the final match on Court One against 20th-seeded Amanda Anisimova, conqueror of fellow American Coco Gauff in the third round.

Chile's Cristian Garin has reached the fourth round for a second successive year and his reward is a Court Two showdown with 19th-seeded Australian Alex de Minaur who ended the hopes of British duo Jack Draper and Liam Broady in the previous two rounds.

Alize Cornet stunned Iga Swiatek in the last round

France's Alize Cornet may have been hoping for a bigger stage after her shock win over world No 1 Iga Swiatek in the third round but she will have to settle for being involved in the second match on Court 2 against Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic, a quarter-finalist last year.

Join us for coverage from the All England Club with our daily live blog through skysports.com/tennis our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android