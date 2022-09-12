Sir Andy Murray will represent Great Britain in the Davis Cup this week; Murray says the event will celebrate the memory of the Queen; He will play in a strong team along with Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans and world doubles No 1 Joe Salisbury

Sir Andy Murray pays tribute to the Queen's 'amazing life' | Davis Cup 'a chance to celebrate her and everything she did'

Andy Murray looks forward to honouring the Queen's life at the Davis Cup this week in Glasgow

Sir Andy Murray has paid tribute to the Queen.

He will represent Great Britain in the Davis Cup at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow this week and sees the event as a chance to celebrate the Queen's memory.

"It's obviously been a very sad week with the news about the Queen passing away, but I think here will be a chance for everyone to show how much she meant to everyone," he told Sky Sports News.

Image: Andy Murray is excited to be part of Great Britain's Davis Cup team once again

Murray was awarded a knighthood after winning his second Wimbledon and Olympic gold medal victories.

The Queen will be remembered at the Davis Cup, he said. "I'm sure there'll be songs sung and a minute's silence observed," Murray continued.

"She obviously had an amazing life and I think here, these few days when GB are competing, will be a chance to celebrate her and everything that she did.

"I was very fortunate to get the opportunity to play in front of her and compete at Wimbledon when she came along to watch which was a really nice memory for me."

Great Britain will play the USA in the group stage of the Davis Cup this Wednesday. Murray is relishing being part of a GB side that includes Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans and world doubles No 1 Joe Salisbury.

"It's an opportunity for us to use all of the players in the team," Murray added. "It's pretty exciting.

"It's a bit different [this time]. Obviously we have a very strong team, a lot of depth, which hasn't always been the case over the last 20 years or so. Tim Henman and Greg Rusedski originally would play pretty much all of the matches together. Then I played the bulk of the singles and doubles matches for a period of time.

"It's obviously great to be playing back in the Davis Cup, representing Great Britain again, I've always loved doing it, especially here at the Emirates," he added.

Murray expects the occasion to be special. "We've played some brilliant matches here in front of incredible atmospheres," he said.

"I think we've got a strong team and hopefully we can do well."