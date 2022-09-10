Queen's funeral date confirmed for September 19: What does it mean for sport?

The Queen's funeral will take place on Monday September 19, meaning that all horse racing, the only major sport in the UK due to take place on that date, has been postponed; the Premier League declined to comment on whether fixtures on the weekend preceding the funeral will go ahead
Saturday 10 September 2022 18:24, UK
The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be held on Monday September 19 at Westminster Abbey at 11am, it has been announced.
It means that all horse racing, which is the only major sport in the UK due to take place on that date, has been postponed.
Government advice to sporting bodies states that "as a mark of respect, organisations might wish to consider cancelling or postponing events or closing venues on the day of the State Funeral".
However, there is no requirement at present for sporting events on the weekend prior to the funeral (September 17-18) to be called off.
The Premier League has declined to comment on whether all fixtures on the weekend preceding the funeral will go ahead as planned.
But it is understood EFL fixtures are set to recommence from Tuesday September 13.
Resourcing issues, particularly in respect of policing, are associated with some fixtures that will need to be discussed and resolved on a fixture-by-fixture basis over the period ahead.
Consideration to individual fixture circumstances will be made on a case-by-case basis, in line with usual protocols.
The British Horseracing Authority has confirmed that racing will resume on Sunday September 11 and will continue up to the day of the Queen's funeral, when meetings at Hamilton Park, Warwick, Wolverhampton and Leicester will be postponed.
All English and Scottish football was postponed this weekend following The Queen's death on Thursday, with sporting bodies making their own decisions over whether events should take place.
The British Boxing Board of Control also postponed Saturday's fight between Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall.
However, some sports including cricket, rugby league and rugby union went ahead from Saturday morning.
Here are next weekend's football fixtures:
Friday September 16
Saturday September 17
Sunday September 18
Saturday September 17
Saturday September 17
Saturday September 17
Friday September 16
Saturday September 17
Sunday September 18
Sunday September 18
Saturday September 17
Saturday September 17
Sunday September 18
Saturday September 17
Saturday September 17
Saturday September 17