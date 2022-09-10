The Queen's funeral will take place on Monday September 19, meaning that all horse racing, the only major sport in the UK due to take place on that date, has been postponed; the Premier League declined to comment on whether fixtures on the weekend preceding the funeral will go ahead

Queen's funeral date confirmed for September 19: What does it mean for sport?

A tribute to Queen Elizabeth II was displayed at West Ham's London Stadium on Thursday evening

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be held on Monday September 19 at Westminster Abbey at 11am, it has been announced.

It means that all horse racing, which is the only major sport in the UK due to take place on that date, has been postponed.

Government advice to sporting bodies states that "as a mark of respect, organisations might wish to consider cancelling or postponing events or closing venues on the day of the State Funeral".

However, there is no requirement at present for sporting events on the weekend prior to the funeral (September 17-18) to be called off.

The Premier League has declined to comment on whether all fixtures on the weekend preceding the funeral will go ahead as planned.

But it is understood EFL fixtures are set to recommence from Tuesday September 13.

Resourcing issues, particularly in respect of policing, are associated with some fixtures that will need to be discussed and resolved on a fixture-by-fixture basis over the period ahead.

Consideration to individual fixture circumstances will be made on a case-by-case basis, in line with usual protocols.

The British Horseracing Authority has confirmed that racing will resume on Sunday September 11 and will continue up to the day of the Queen's funeral, when meetings at Hamilton Park, Warwick, Wolverhampton and Leicester will be postponed.

All English and Scottish football was postponed this weekend following The Queen's death on Thursday, with sporting bodies making their own decisions over whether events should take place.

The British Boxing Board of Control also postponed Saturday's fight between Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall.

However, some sports including cricket, rugby league and rugby union went ahead from Saturday morning.

Here are next weekend's football fixtures:

Premier League

Friday September 16

Aston Villa vs Southampton

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham

Saturday September 17

Wolves vs Man City

Brighton vs Crystal Palace (postponed due to train strikes that have now been called off)

Newcastle vs Bournemouth

Tottenham vs Leicester

Sunday September 18

Brentford vs Arsenal

Manchester United vs Leeds

Everton vs West Ham

Chelsea vs Liverpool

Sky Bet Championship

Saturday September 17

Swansea vs Hull City

Norwich vs West Brom

QPR vs Stoke

Luton vs Blackburn Rovers

Preston North End vs Sheffield United

Wigan Athletic vs Reading

Watford vs Sunderland

Birmingham vs Coventry

Burnley vs Bristol City

Millwall vs Blackpool

Huddersfield vs Cardiff City

Middlesbrough vs Rotherham

Sky Bet League One

Saturday September 17

Bolton vs Peterborough

Oxford United vs MK Dons

Derby County vs Wycombe

Portsmouth vs Plymouth Argyle

Exeter City vs Burton

Fleetwood vs Charlton

Port Vale Shrewsbury

Sheffield Wednesday vs Ipswich Town

Bristol Rovers vs Lincoln City

Accrington Stanley vs Cheltenham

Sky Bet League Two

Saturday September 17

Leyton Orient vs Walsall

Newport County vs Barrow

Northampton Town vs Rochdale

Sutton United vs Hartlepool

Gillingham vs Mansfield Town

Stockport vs Harrogate Town

Bradford City vs Stevenage

Carlisle vs AFC Wimbledon

Crewe Alexandra vs Crawley Town

Colchester vs Grimsby Town

Salford City vs Tranmere

Doncaster vs Swindon Town

Women's Super League

Friday September 16

Arsenal vs Brighton

Saturday September 17

Man Utd vs Reading

Sunday September 18

Aston Villa vs Man City

West Ham vs Everton

Leicester City vs Tottenham

Liverpool vs Chelsea

Women's Championship

Sunday September 18

Durham vs Blackburn Rovers

Crystal Palace vs Southampton

Lewes vs London City

Sheffield United vs Coventry United

Charlton vs Birmingham City

Bristol City vs Sunderland

National League

Saturday September 17

Bromley vs Maidstone United

Dorking Wanderers vs Notts County

Solihull Moors vs Barnet

Gateshead vs Boreham Wood

Dagenham & Redbridge vs Altrincham

Scunthorpe vs York City

Southend United vs Wrexham

Maidenhead United vs Woking

Yeovil Town vs Chesterfield

Wealdstone vs Torquay United

Oldham Athletic vs Eastleigh

Aldershot Town vs Halifax Town

Scottish Premiership

Saturday September 17

St Johnstone vs Ross County

Rangers vs Dundee United

Hibernian vs Aberdeen

Livingston vs Kilmarnock

Sunday September 18

St Mirren vs Celtic

Kilmarnock vs Hearts

Scottish Championship

Saturday September 17

Partick Thistle vs Cove Rangers

Raith Rovers vs Ayr

Greenock Morton vs Arbroath

Hamilton vs Queen's Park

Dundee vs Inverness

Scottish League One

Saturday September 17

Dunfermline Athletic vs Falkirk

Peterhead vs Kelty Hearts

Queen of the South vs FC Edinburgh

Airdrieonians vs Clyde

Alloa Athletic vs Montrose

Scottish League Two

Saturday September 17