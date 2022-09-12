Scottish football to return as normal this weekend following postponements

Football in Scotland will return this weekend after last weekend's fixtures were postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

A statement from the Scottish FA said: "Following confirmation of the postponement of all fixtures in the professional game across Scotland last weekend as a mark of respect for the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, we can confirm the intention for the professional game to resume as normal.

"Fixtures will go ahead, subject to Police Scotland resourcing, with the caveat that any fixtures under the professional banner be rescheduled if they fall on Monday September 19, the day of Her Majesty's funeral.

"This week, as a mark of respect and in keeping with the period of National Mourning, home clubs may wish to hold a period of silence and/or play the National Anthem just ahead of kick-off, and players may wish to wear black armbands.

"We thank clubs and league organisations for the mark of respect shown at the weekend and for their efforts in resuming the professional game fixture schedule."

The EFL has also confirmed its fixture schedule will resume from Tuesday September 13 after all matches last weekend were postponed.

Scottish fixtures

Scottish Cup

Friday September 16

BSC Glasgow vs Brora

Pollok vs Huntly

Syngenta vs Auchinleck Talbot

Saturday September 17

Jeanfield Swifts vs Brechin City

Darvel vs Tynecastle

Banks O'Dee vs Turriff United

Benburb vs Dundonald Bluebell

Carnoustie Panmure vs Rothes

Civil Service Strollers vs Fraserburgh

Clydebank vs Spartans

Cowdenbeath vs Bo'ness United

Cumbernauld Colts vs Dalbeattie Star

Deveronvale vs East Kilbride

Dunbar United vs Clachnacuddin

Dunipace vs Broxburn Athletic

Edusport Academy vs Newton Stewart

Formartine United vs East Stirlingshire

Forres Mechs vs Glasgow Univ

Gala Fairydean vs Sauchie Juniors

Gretna 2008 vs Edinburgh Univ

Hill Of Beath Hawthorn vs Inverurie Loco

Keith vs Cumnock

Kilwinning Rangers vs Tranent Juniors

Linlithgow Rose vs Berwick Rangers

Lossiemouth vs Buckie

Musselburgh Athletic vs Newtongrange Star

Nairn County vs Drumchapel United

Strathspey Thistle vs Camelon Juniors

Wick Academy vs Lochee United

Sunday September 18

Stirling Univ vs Lothian Thistle

Scottish Premiership

Saturday September 17

Hibernian vs Aberdeen

Livingston vs Kilmarnock

Rangers vs Dundee United

St. Johnstone vs Ross County

Sunday September 18

St Mirren vs Celtic, live on Sky Sports

Motherwell vs Hearts

Scottish Championship

Saturday September 17

Dundee vs Inverness CT

Hamilton Academical vs Queen's Park

Morton vs Arbroath

Partick Thistle vs Cove Rangers

Raith Rovers vs Ayr United

Scottish League 1

Saturday September 17

Airdrieonians vs Clyde

Alloa Athletic vs Montrose

Dunfermline Athletic vs Falkirk

Peterhead vs Kelty Hearts

Queen Of The South vs Edinburgh City

Scottish League 2

Saturday September 17