Scottish football to return as normal this weekend following postponements

Monday 12 September 2022 15:18, UK
Football in Scotland will return this weekend after last weekend's fixtures were postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
A statement from the Scottish FA said: "Following confirmation of the postponement of all fixtures in the professional game across Scotland last weekend as a mark of respect for the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, we can confirm the intention for the professional game to resume as normal.
"Fixtures will go ahead, subject to Police Scotland resourcing, with the caveat that any fixtures under the professional banner be rescheduled if they fall on Monday September 19, the day of Her Majesty's funeral.
"This week, as a mark of respect and in keeping with the period of National Mourning, home clubs may wish to hold a period of silence and/or play the National Anthem just ahead of kick-off, and players may wish to wear black armbands.
"We thank clubs and league organisations for the mark of respect shown at the weekend and for their efforts in resuming the professional game fixture schedule."
The EFL has also confirmed its fixture schedule will resume from Tuesday September 13 after all matches last weekend were postponed.
Scottish Cup
Friday September 16
Saturday September 17
Sunday September 18
Scottish Premiership
Saturday September 17
Sunday September 18
Scottish Championship
Saturday September 17
Scottish League 1
Saturday September 17
Scottish League 2
Saturday September 17