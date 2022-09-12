 Skip to content

English Football League to recommence on Tuesday following death of Queen Elizabeth II

EFL to recommence on Tuesday; National League confirms fixtures are to resume from Monday

Monday 12 September 2022 10:12, UK

The EFL programme will recommence on Tuesday September 13 following The Queen's death.

A minute's silence will be held before matches, with black armbands to be worn, flags to be flown at half-mast and the national anthem to be played in stadiums.

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will take place at 11am on Monday September 19 at Westminster Abbey.

All EFL fixtures were postponed on the weekend of September 10 and 11 following the Queen's death on Thursday.

The National League has confirmed matches will go ahead as scheduled from Monday, with a one-minute silence to be observed at all matches before the funeral and players to wear black armbands.

Midweek EFL fixtures

Sky Bet Championship

Tuesday September 13

  • Blackburn Rovers vs Watford
  • Huddersfield vs Wigan
  • Hull vs Stoke
  • Middlesbrough vs Cardiff
  • Swansea vs Sheffield United
  • Preston vs Burnley

Wednesday September 13

  • Luton vs Coventry
  • Millwall vs QPR
  • Norwich vs Bristol City
  • Rotherham vs Blackpool
  • Reading vs Sunderland
  • West Brom vs Birmingham

Sky Bet League One

Tuesday September 13

  • Barnsley vs Port Vale
  • Burton vs Portsmouth
  • Charlton vs Forest Green
  • Cheltenham vs Cambridge
  • Ipswich vs Bristol Rovers
  • Lincoln vs Derby
  • MK Dons vs Bolton
  • Morecambe vs Sheffield Wednesday
  • Peterborough vs Fleetwood
  • Plymouth vs Oxford
  • Shrewsbury vs Exeter
  • Wycombe vs Accrington

Sky Bet League Two

Tuesday September 13

  • AFC Wimbledon vs Northampton
  • Barrow vs Doncaster
  • Crawley vs Stockport
  • Grimsby vs Gillingham
  • Harrogate vs Salford
  • Hartlepool vs Crewe
  • Mansfield vs Carlisle
  • Rochdale vs Leyton Orient
  • Stevenage vs Newport
  • Swindon vs Sutton
  • Tranmere vs Bradford
  • Walsall vs Colchester

Rangers pushed back 24 hours

Rangers' Champions League group stage game at home to Napoli has been pushed back 24 hours to Wednesday following discussions between Police Scotland, the Glasgow club and UEFA.

European football's governing body have announced that the tie at Ibrox Stadium, originally to be played on Tuesday, has been rescheduled for Wednesday September 14 at 8pm.

A UEFA statement explained: "This is due to the severe limitations on police resources and organisational issues related to the ongoing events surrounding the national mourning for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II."

All other UEFA games on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday are due to go ahead as scheduled.

Other midweek fixtures

Champions League

Tuesday September 13

  • Liverpool vs Ajax
  • Sporting Lisbon vs Tottenham

Wednesday September 13

  • Chelsea vs Red Bull Salzburg
  • Shakhtar Donetsk vs Celtic
  • Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund
  • Rangers vs Napoli

Europa League

Thursday September 15

  • Arsenal vs PSV
  • Sherriff Tiraspol vs Manchester United

Europa Conference League

Thursday September 15

  • FK RFS vs Hearts
  • Silkeborg vs West Ham

National League

Tuesday September 13

  • Altrincham vs Scunthorpe
  • Barnet vs Dorking Wanderers
  • Boreham Wood vs Maidenhead
  • Chesterfield vs Southend
  • Eastleigh vs Yeovil
  • FC Halifax vs Gateshead
  • Maidstone vs Wealdstone
  • Notts County vs Aldershot
  • Woking vs Oldham
  • Wrexham vs Dagenham
  • York vs Bromley

National League North

Monday September 12

  • Bradford PA vs Darlington

Tuesday September 13

  • Blyth Spartans vs Farsley Celtic
  • Boston vs Buxton
  • Brackley vs Hereford
  • Chester vs Southport
  • Gloucester City vs AFC Telford
  • Kidderminster Harriers vs AFC Fylde
  • King's Lynn vs Alfreton
  • Leamington vs Kettering
  • Peterborough Sports vs Banbury
  • Scarborough Athletic vs Chorley
  • Spennymoor vs Curzon Ashton

National League South

Monday September 12

  • Chelmsford City vs Oxford City

Tuesday September 13

  • Bath City vs Weymouth
  • Dover Athletic vs Dartford
  • Dulwich Hamlet vs Hemel Hempstead
  • Eastbourne Borough vs Welling
  • Ebbsfleet vs Braintree
  • Hampton & Richmond vs Chippenham
  • Slough vs Taunton
  • St Albans P-P Concord Rangers
  • Tonbridge Angels vs Farnborough
  • Worthing vs Cheshunt

Wednesday September 14

  • Havant & Waterlooville vs Hungerford
