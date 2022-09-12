English Football League to recommence on Tuesday following death of Queen Elizabeth II

The EFL programme will recommence on Tuesday September 13 following The Queen's death.

A minute's silence will be held before matches, with black armbands to be worn, flags to be flown at half-mast and the national anthem to be played in stadiums.

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will take place at 11am on Monday September 19 at Westminster Abbey.

All EFL fixtures were postponed on the weekend of September 10 and 11 following the Queen's death on Thursday.

The National League has confirmed matches will go ahead as scheduled from Monday, with a one-minute silence to be observed at all matches before the funeral and players to wear black armbands.

Midweek EFL fixtures

Sky Bet Championship

Tuesday September 13

Blackburn Rovers vs Watford

Huddersfield vs Wigan

Hull vs Stoke

Middlesbrough vs Cardiff

Swansea vs Sheffield United

Preston vs Burnley

Wednesday September 13

Luton vs Coventry

Millwall vs QPR

Norwich vs Bristol City

Rotherham vs Blackpool

Reading vs Sunderland

West Brom vs Birmingham

Sky Bet League One

Tuesday September 13

Barnsley vs Port Vale

Burton vs Portsmouth

Charlton vs Forest Green

Cheltenham vs Cambridge

Ipswich vs Bristol Rovers

Lincoln vs Derby

MK Dons vs Bolton

Morecambe vs Sheffield Wednesday

Peterborough vs Fleetwood

Plymouth vs Oxford

Shrewsbury vs Exeter

Wycombe vs Accrington

Sky Bet League Two

Tuesday September 13

AFC Wimbledon vs Northampton

Barrow vs Doncaster

Crawley vs Stockport

Grimsby vs Gillingham

Harrogate vs Salford

Hartlepool vs Crewe

Mansfield vs Carlisle

Rochdale vs Leyton Orient

Stevenage vs Newport

Swindon vs Sutton

Tranmere vs Bradford

Walsall vs Colchester

Rangers' Champions League group stage game at home to Napoli has been pushed back 24 hours to Wednesday following discussions between Police Scotland, the Glasgow club and UEFA.

European football's governing body have announced that the tie at Ibrox Stadium, originally to be played on Tuesday, has been rescheduled for Wednesday September 14 at 8pm.

A UEFA statement explained: "This is due to the severe limitations on police resources and organisational issues related to the ongoing events surrounding the national mourning for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II."

All other UEFA games on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday are due to go ahead as scheduled.

Other midweek fixtures

Champions League

Tuesday September 13

Liverpool vs Ajax

Sporting Lisbon vs Tottenham

Wednesday September 13

Chelsea vs Red Bull Salzburg

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Celtic

Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund

Rangers vs Napoli

Europa League

Thursday September 15

Arsenal vs PSV

Sherriff Tiraspol vs Manchester United

Europa Conference League

Thursday September 15

FK RFS vs Hearts

Silkeborg vs West Ham

National League

Tuesday September 13

Altrincham vs Scunthorpe

Barnet vs Dorking Wanderers

Boreham Wood vs Maidenhead

Chesterfield vs Southend

Eastleigh vs Yeovil

FC Halifax vs Gateshead

Maidstone vs Wealdstone

Notts County vs Aldershot

Woking vs Oldham

Wrexham vs Dagenham

York vs Bromley

National League North

Monday September 12

Bradford PA vs Darlington

Tuesday September 13

Blyth Spartans vs Farsley Celtic

Boston vs Buxton

Brackley vs Hereford

Chester vs Southport

Gloucester City vs AFC Telford

Kidderminster Harriers vs AFC Fylde

King's Lynn vs Alfreton

Leamington vs Kettering

Peterborough Sports vs Banbury

Scarborough Athletic vs Chorley

Spennymoor vs Curzon Ashton

National League South

Monday September 12

Chelmsford City vs Oxford City

Tuesday September 13

Bath City vs Weymouth

Dover Athletic vs Dartford

Dulwich Hamlet vs Hemel Hempstead

Eastbourne Borough vs Welling

Ebbsfleet vs Braintree

Hampton & Richmond vs Chippenham

Slough vs Taunton

St Albans P-P Concord Rangers

Tonbridge Angels vs Farnborough

Worthing vs Cheshunt

Wednesday September 14