English Football League to recommence on Tuesday following death of Queen Elizabeth II

EFL to recommence on Tuesday; National League confirms fixtures are to resume from Monday
Monday 12 September 2022 10:12, UK
The EFL programme will recommence on Tuesday September 13 following The Queen's death.
A minute's silence will be held before matches, with black armbands to be worn, flags to be flown at half-mast and the national anthem to be played in stadiums.
The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will take place at 11am on Monday September 19 at Westminster Abbey.
All EFL fixtures were postponed on the weekend of September 10 and 11 following the Queen's death on Thursday.
The National League has confirmed matches will go ahead as scheduled from Monday, with a one-minute silence to be observed at all matches before the funeral and players to wear black armbands.
Sky Bet Championship
Tuesday September 13
Wednesday September 13
Sky Bet League One
Tuesday September 13
Sky Bet League Two
Tuesday September 13
Rangers' Champions League group stage game at home to Napoli has been pushed back 24 hours to Wednesday following discussions between Police Scotland, the Glasgow club and UEFA.
European football's governing body have announced that the tie at Ibrox Stadium, originally to be played on Tuesday, has been rescheduled for Wednesday September 14 at 8pm.
A UEFA statement explained: "This is due to the severe limitations on police resources and organisational issues related to the ongoing events surrounding the national mourning for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II."
All other UEFA games on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday are due to go ahead as scheduled.
Champions League
Tuesday September 13
Wednesday September 13
Europa League
Thursday September 15
Europa Conference League
Thursday September 15
National League
Tuesday September 13
National League North
Monday September 12
Tuesday September 13
National League South
Monday September 12
Tuesday September 13
Wednesday September 14