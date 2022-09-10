English Football League set to recommence on Tuesday following death of Queen Elizabeth II

EFL programme is set to recommence on Tuesday; there may be resourcing issues, particularly in respect of policing, associated with some fixtures that will need to be discussed and resolved on a fixture-by-fixture basis over the period ahead

The EFL programme is set to recommence on Tuesday September 13 following The Queen's death.

When and how football recommences depends on resources and the date of The Queen's funeral, which must take place within 14 days of Friday, when a state of national mourning was declared.

Resourcing issues, particularly in respect of policing, are associated with some fixtures that will need to be discussed and resolved on a fixture-by-fixture basis over the period ahead.

Consideration to individual fixture circumstances will be made on a case-by-case basis, in line with usual protocols.

When will football at all levels return?

Sky Sports News senior reporter Geraint Hughes:

"We're looking at next week as a working possibility. The expectation domestically is that the EFL will return on Tuesday and Wednesday. It's a big week next week as there's a full programme on Tuesday and Wednesday. There are caveats to this as we're still awaiting the date on The Queen's funeral.

"It will be a state funeral so it'll be an enormous national and international event which will take a lot of resourcing and a lot of those resources may be needed for sporting events.

"In this case, The Queen's funeral takes enormous precedence. UEFA-wise, a lot of matches next week involve British clubs with Champions League on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Europa League and Europa Conference League on Thursday.

"As it stands, the understanding from UEFA is that those games will go ahead. There has been a representation from Rangers and Police Scotland as well whereby they need to look at how the fixture with Napoli in the Champions League can go ahead.

"UEFA need these games to go ahead as there's little room in the fixture list to get a lot of these games in to reach a certain stage before the World Cup break.

"The date of the funeral will have kickbacks on the football schedule, but as of now we don't know when that will be."

Man Utd's Europa tie to go ahead

Manchester United have confirmed their UEFA Europa League game against FC Sheriff will take place as scheduled next week in Moldova.

"Following discussions with the relevant governing bodies and in line with guidance issued by the UK Government, we can confirm our UEFA Europa League fixture against FC Sheriff will take place as scheduled on Thursday evening in Moldova," a statement reads.

"Match arrangements will remain the same for fans who are traveling to support the team in Chisinau."

Sky Sports News understands discussions have been ongoing between UEFA and all the British teams in Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League competitions and all matches are expected to go ahead.

Rangers update fans on Napoli fixture next week

Rangers have announced that talks are ongoing with UEFA and Police Scotland about their Champions League fixture against Napoli at Ibrox on Tuesday.

Rangers' Scottish Premiership fixture with Aberdeen on Saturday, which was due to be live on Sky Sports, has been postponed as English and Scottish football pay respect to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II by postponing all matches this weekend.

The Scottish Premiership side say they are "aware of policing and resource pressures" next week but say the game is going ahead at present.

Sky Bet Championship

Tuesday September 13

Blackburn Rovers vs Watford

Huddersfield vs Wigan

Hull vs Stoke

Middlesbrough vs Cardiff

Swansea vs Sheffield United

Preston vs Burnley

Wednesday September 13

Luton vs Coventry

Millwall vs QPR

Norwich vs Bristol City

Rotherham vs Blackpool

Reading vs Sunderland

West Brom vs Birmingham

Sky Bet League One

Tuesday September 13

Barnsley vs Port Vale

Burton vs Portsmouth

Charlton vs Forest Green

Cheltenham vs Cambridge

Ipswich vs Bristol Rovers

Lincoln vs Derby

MK Dons vs Bolton

Morecambe vs Sheffield Wednesday

Peterborough vs Fleetwood

Plymouth vs Oxford

Shrewsbury vs Exeter

Wycombe vs Accrington

Sky Bet League Two

Tuesday September 13