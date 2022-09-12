WSL season to start on Friday with Arsenal vs Brighton; The league had been postponed last week after the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday

Women's Super League season to start on Friday following the death of Queen Elizabeth II

The Women's Super League season will begin on Friday September 16 after last weekend's fixtures were postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will take place at 11am on Monday September 19 at Westminster Abbey.

The WSL campaign was due to start on the weekend of September 10 and 11 but fixtures were postponed following the Queen's death on Thursday.

The season will now commence on Friday when Arsenal host Brighton with kick-off at 7.30pm.

In a statement, the FA said: "Last weekend, English football united together to honour and remember Her Majesty the Queen.

"We would like to express our thanks and gratitude to everyone across our game for their support and understanding as we paid respect to our long-standing Patron of The Football Association, Queen Elizabeth II.

"All matches held at stadiums are subject to leagues and clubs working with the relevant authorities to stage these fixtures, as usual practice.

"We will be recommending to clubs, leagues and competitions across the country that a minute's silence is observed before matches are played, and that black armbands should be worn where possible. All flags at Wembley Stadium and St. George's Park will continue to fly at half-mast this week and over the weekend.

"The FA can also confirm that all scheduled football matches will be postponed on the day of Her Majesty the Queen's funeral on Monday 19 September.

"Our thoughts at this time remain with His Majesty King Charles III, our president, HRH The Prince of Wales, and the whole of the Royal Family."

Women's Super League opening weekend

Friday 16th September

Arsenal vs Brighton

Saturday 17th September

Manchester United vs Reading

Sunday 18th September

Aston Villa vs Manchester City

Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham vs Everton

Liverpool vs Chelsea

