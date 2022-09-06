Barclays FA Women's Super League: How to follow the 2022/23 season on Sky Sports

The Barclays FA Women's Super League will continue to be one of Sky Sports' flagship offerings during the 2022/23 season, with 35 games shown exclusively live.

After viewing figures last term rose an incredible 171 per cent vs the 2020/21 campaign, the WSL returns this Saturday September 10 live on Sky Sports as Tottenham take on Manchester United at 12.30pm.

That game is followed by Manchester City hosting Arsenal on September 11 at 7pm. The regular Sunday evening kick-offs will follow Super Sunday with touchscreen analysis and expert opinions on the game.

The current Sky Sports WSL presenter line-up is led by Caroline Barker and includes expert pundit Karen Carney. Joining them this season will be another of England's all-time greats, Kelly Smith MBE, known for her successful spell at Arsenal and as England Women's all-time record goalscorer.

Airing every Thursday on Sky Sports Premier League and starting with a Beth Mead special, Jessica Creighton will return with her comprehensive round-up of all things WSL and women's football with Inside The WSL.

The programme will continue to go beyond the pitch with exclusive behind-the-scenes access, in-depth analysis, player and manager interviews and tackle the issues in and around the game.

As always, Sky Sports News will run 24 hours a day with rolling editorial coverage throughout the season, and bespoke Twitter channel @SkySportsWSL will continue to be the home of all Barclays FA WSL content on Sky Sports.

From world-class stars like Sam Kerr and Vivianne Miedema, to the endless rivalry of the 'big three' - Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City - there are plenty of reasons to be excited for the 2022/23 season on Sky Sports.

What's new?

This season, Sky Sports makes women's football coverage more accessible to fans than ever before via Sky Showcase, TikTok, Snapchat and more...

Sky Showcase

To ensure the WSL reaches all Sky customers, 35 games will be broadcast live across Sky Showcase alongside Sky Sports' flagship channels, including Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event.

Image: Karen Carney will continue as Sky Sports' lead pundit on the WSL

TikTok

New to the 2022/23 season, the Sky Sports WSL TikTok account will be giving fans 360° coverage of the league and granting them exclusive access to their new favourite players. Through fun challenges and interviews, along with behind-the-scenes footage, viewers will get to know the WSL's array of personalities and see the sport from a new set of angles.

Snapchat

Also a first for the league, a new Snapchat Discover show The Dub aims to become the platform's new hub for Barclays' WSL content. Discussing the biggest news and breaking down the action, The Dub will deliver Snapchat users their weekly fix of the WSL and an opportunity to join the conversation.

WSL Special Feature - 'Lionesses Special: Their Story'

Following the Lionesses' triumphant win at the Women's Euros, the players tell the story of their journey towards victory under the Wembley arch, as they cemented an everlasting legacy. A number of our WSL players who were part of the squad tell their story, including Leah Williamson, Ella Toone, Keira Walsh and Chloe Kelly.

Lionesses Special: Their Story Thursday 8th September 7:00pm

Here's how to follow the WSL on Sky Sports...

Sky Sports - All 35 games will be available across Sky Sports' flagship channels, including Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event.

Sky Sports News - Running 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Barclays FA WSL fans can enjoy Sky Sports News (channel 409) rolling editorial coverage of the league and its storylines throughout the season.

Inside the WSL - Hosted by award-winning broadcaster and journalist Jessica Creighton, Inside the WSL is a comprehensive round-up of all things Barclays FA Women's Super League and women's football. Airing weekly on Sky Sports Premier League, the half-an-hour show will review and preview matches, including in-depth analysis and exclusive player interviews. Viewers can expect gripping behind-the-scenes access as well as a summary of all the action both on and off the pitch.

Sky Sports Social - Alongside coverage and visibility for the league across all Sky Sports' main social media channels, the bespoke Twitter channel @SkySportsWSL will continue to be the home of all Barclays FA WSL content on Sky Sports.

Sky Showcase - All Sky customers will benefit from being able to watch the opening weekend fixtures on Sky Showcase (channel 106) without a Sky Sports subscription. This channel is designed to curate some of the top shows, films and sports from across Sky's channels.

Sky Sports digital - Follow all the latest from the WSL across SkySports.com and app, including exclusive features and interviews, plus dedicated live blog coverage and in-game clips from games live on Sky Sports. You can watch free match highlights from every WSL game this season on Sky Sports' digital platforms and YouTube channel.

To add all the Barclays FA WSL fixtures to your calendar click here.

To download the Sky Sports app click here, to visit Sky Sports website click here.

Sky Sports has confirmed its first selection of Women's Super League games. England captain Leah Williamson will lead her Arsenal side into an opening weekend WSL clash at Manchester City in front of the Sky cameras on Sunday September 11.

Arsenal narrowly missed out on the title last season, finishing a point behind Chelsea as the Blues retained the WSL trophy with a dramatic 4-2 win over Manchester United on the final day of the season.

Jonas Eidevall's side will begin their campaign on Sunday September 11 against City, who finished eight points behind them in third last season. The game is scheduled to kick off at 7pm.

That match comes a day after the season's curtain-raiser between Tottenham and Manchester United at 12.30pm on Saturday September 10, also live on Sky Sports.

Marc Skinner's United side will be hoping to go one better this season and claim their place in the Champions League spots after a resurgent City side pipped them to third spot last season, finishing five points ahead of their rivals.

Defending champions Chelsea kick off at home to West Ham - and are sure to have a battle on their hands to retain their title.

You'll be able to watch the twists and turns of the season ahead on Sky Sports, right through until its conclusion on the weekend of May 27/28.

As one of the most competitive leagues, with some of the most famous names and teams in the world, the WSL will be one of Sky Sports' flagship offerings.

Here's the first round of fixtures for the 2022/23 Women's Super League season. All games 2pm kick-off on Sunday September 11 unless stated:

Tottenham vs Manchester United, Saturday September 10 - live on Sky Sports; kick off at 12.30pm

Chelsea vs West Ham - 12.30pm, Sunday September 11

Everton vs Leicester City - 1pm, Sunday September 11

Brighton vs Aston Villa

Reading vs Liverpool

Manchester City vs Arsenal, September 11 - live on Sky Sports; kick off at 7pm

