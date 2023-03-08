Emma Raducanu pulls out of pre-Indian Wells doubles exhibition with Cameron Norrie

Emma Raducanu has sparked new injury fears after withdrawing from a charity exhibition event prior to her opening match at Indian Wells.

The 20-year-old was due to play a mixed doubles match with Cameron Norrie in the Eisenhower Cup, but organisers announced the British No 1 had pulled out.

Raducanu is scheduled to face Danka Kovinic in the opening round of Indian Wells on Thursday in what will be her first match since January's Australian Open.

Her 2022 season ended early after suffering a wrist injury in October, and she overcame an ankle injury in the build up to Melbourne.

Raducanu was knocked out by Coco Gauff in the second round of the Australian Open and took some time away from competitive tennis to focus on her fitness.

The former US Open champion was due to participate in the inaugural ATX Open in Austin on February 26, but pulled out due to tonsillitis.

What does Raducanu have to do moving forward?

Raducanu is currently working with her fifth different coach, Sebastien Sachs, who guided Belinda Bencic to Olympic gold and has also worked with former world No 1 Victoria Azarenka and Germany's Julia Gorges.

Andy Murray's former physical trainer Jez Green has also worked alongside the Brit during the off-season and former Olympic champion Monica Puig believes it's vital for Raducanu to have an established and settled team in place for her to set her future goals.

"Not necessarily big ones because she won that Grand Slam title, but she hasn't been able to string many results together in a row," said Puig.

"Let go of the expectation after winning a Grand Slam. First, it's small goals so quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals consistently of 250 events.

"Maybe win a couple more matches in a row and work on things on the court. See your opponents. What are they doing to you?

"Where are the holes in my game and start filling in those holes by practising more on those things. It can take the pressure off her back."