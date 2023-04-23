World No 1 Iga Swiatek beats Aryna Sabalenka to clinch Stuttgart title and a new Porsche

World No 1 Iga Swiatek beat Aryna Sabalenka in the final of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart for the second year running to claim her second title of 2023.

Swiatek, back from a rib injury that forced her to miss the Miami Open and Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers, defeated the world No 2 6-3 6-4 to add to her tournament victory in Qatar in February.

Swiatek broke Sabalenka at 4-3 up in the opening set on Sunday and then broke her opponent again in the first game of the second set before going on to clinch the 13th title of her career - and a new Porsche.

Image: Swiatek celebrates in front of her newly-won Porsche

The 21-year-old will defend the French Open title at Roland Garros between May 28 and June 11, having won that Grand Slam for a second time in 2022 after a first triumph in Paris two years earlier.

The Polish player said: "I want to thank my team because it has been such an intense time. I am so happy we are making the right decisions.

"It is a pretty exciting time. I will be coming back because I love this tournament.

"Congrats Aryna for everything, you've had such an amazing season. I'm really happy that we're so consistent and can play so many amazing matches together because I think fans are enjoying it."

Sabalenka has now lost in the last three Porsche Tennis Grand Prix finals with her back-to-back defeats to Swiatek preceded by a three-set reverse to the now-retired Ashleigh Barty in 2021.

The Belarusian said: "Can we make a deal that if I make another final I just get an extra car?

"I really enjoy playing here - not that much right now because I lost in a third final, it hurts. But it's a great tournament. I will keep coming back until I get the car."