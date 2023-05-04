Nick Kyrgios posts update after mother allegedly held at gunpoint

Nick Kyrgios reportedly used the Tesla app to help police catch a man who allegedly stole his luxury car after pointing a firearm at his mother; A 32-year-old Canberra suspect appeared in court to face several charges

Nick Kyrgios said he had not slept much this week and was "battling a little" after police accused a man of threatening the player's mother with a firearm and allegedly stealing a Tesla car from her.

A 32-year-old Canberra suspect appeared in ACT Magistrates Court on Tuesday to face several charges, including aggravated robbery and driving a stolen motor vehicle. He was denied bail, local media reported, citing court documents.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) has said the man pointed a long-barrelled gun at Kyrgios's mother Norlaila and demanded the keys to the green Tesla.

"Last couple days has been rough... haven't slept much and battling a little," Kyrgios wrote on Instagram. "Appreciative of all the support."

Image: Nick Kyrgios has yet to confirm when he will return to action

In a statement on Thursday, ACT Police said they had seized a shotgun they believed was used in the incident as well as two other firearms.

"On the afternoon of Tuesday... police executed a search warrant at a residence in Gilmore and located a shotgun, believed to be the firearm used during the robbery," the statement said.

The ABC said court documents showed the 2022 Wimbledon finalist used the Tesla app to track and slow down the vehicle as police pursued it on Monday morning in Canberra.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nick Kyrgios describes having to withdraw from his home Grand Slam with a knee injury in January as 'brutal'.

Documents from court proceedings Tuesday allege a man pointed a gun at Kyrgios' mother, Norlaila Kyrgios, demanded the keys for the car and asked her how to drive it.

"When he got into the car, she fled and screamed for help. Kyrgios, who was nearby, telephoned a police emergency number and helped them track the vehicle. The police pursuit ended when the car entered a school zone but a man was arrested soon after with help from a police tactical response team."

World No 26 Kyrgios is yet to make his 2023 season debut after having knee surgery, following his withdrawal from the Australian Open in January.