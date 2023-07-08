Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz wins unexpected four-set thriller against Nicolas Jarry to advance at All England Club

Carlos Alcaraz overcame Nicolas Jarry to keep his Wimbledon campaign on track, but he was made to work hard for victory in an unexpected thriller.

A wobble for the Spanish star in the second set saw Chile's Jarry level the match before Alcaraz ultimately powered on to a 6-3 6-7 (6-8) 6-3 7-5 four-set victory.

Even the first set Alcaraz won in this match wasn't plain-sailing. They both held their initial service games, striking the ball with assured confidence.

Image: Alcaraz steered himself through a difficult match

Alcaraz finished off a brilliant rally, running at full tilt as he whipped the ball back over the net before playing a long shot onto the line to win a break point.

He snatched that opportunity to go up 5-3 in the first. But even when serving out that set, Jarry made him scrap hard just to get through the game.

The Chilean found his form in the second set, breaking Alcaraz early, firing out winning strikes as if he was the one who had been ordained to be a superstar.

But, as well as all his talents on the court, Alcaraz also appears to have a fighting temperament. He battled back and engineered a break of his own to take the second set to a tiebreak.

Jarry, though, was not to be denied and seized the tiebreak 8-6 to win the second set.

Alcaraz wrestled momentum back his way in the third. He took a key break in the fourth game, pausing for a moment after he played the winner, acknowledging the moment. He served his way to the rest of the set, showing flashes of brilliance when he took to the pace out of the ball and landed a pinpoint drop shot.

Image: The unheralded Jarry made an impression on Alcaraz

But just as it looked like Alcaraz would run away with the contest, Jarry waded back into the start of the fourth set. Flipping the script, Jarry broke the Spaniard early on and then ground out a hold of serve in another big game that saw him go 3-0 up.

If the plot had twisted again, Alcaraz wrenched it his way once more when he broke Jarry himself and then held serve to level the set at 4-4.

He then forced another break to find himself serving for the match. In the decisive game, Alcaraz switched up the pace, bringing Jarry to net with a drop shot only to then lob him with expert precision.

But the drama wasn't over as the Chilean roared back, taking Alcaraz to a break point.

He could not stave the US Open champion off, however. He brought it back to deuce, then took the advantage before landing a tremendous serve that Jarry could only bat back into the net.

He had been visibly animated throughout that set but at the finish Alcaraz held his arms aloft in delight, and perhaps relief. He had the all-important victory, but it had been hard-won.

"It has been really tough, Nicolas is a really great player, he's playing really well," said Alcaraz. "I'm just really happy with the level I played to get through this tough round.

"I had to stay focused. I knew I would have my chances. I would say the key is to believe and stay focused all the time."

Coming through on Centre Court is a special experience.

Image: Alcaraz said this was "the most beautiful court" he's played on

"I remember a lot of matches I watched as a kid on this court. I've watched so many videos of legends and epic matches here. I'm just really happy to play here," Alcaraz added.

"It's something I dreamed of when I was really young and started playing tennis. On this court you feel something special. It's the most beautiful court I've played on."

Third seed Daniil Medvedev dropped his first set but recovered to beat Hungary's Marton Fucsovics 4-6 6-3 6-4 6-4.

Czech Jiri Lehecka stunned American 16th seed Tommy Paul 6-2 7-6 (7-2) 6-7 (5-7) 6-7 (9-11) 6-2 to set up a fourth-round with Medvedev.

The day after beating Andy Murray, Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas claimed a 6-4 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 win over Serbia's Laslo Djere.

America's Chris Eubanks, so impressive when eliminating Cam Norrie on Friday, extended his best Grand Slam run by defeating Australian Christopher O'Connell in three sets that all went to tiebreaks. He prevailed 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-2).