US Open 2023: Sky Sports announce all-star line-up for final Grand Slam of the year

2023 will see the return of the US Open Tennis Championships to Sky Sports and the broadcaster promises to give fans live coverage of the Grand Slam like never before.

Coverage starts on August 28 and will be fronted by Gigi Salmon. An all-star line-up of tennis experts will join her including Martina Navratilova, Tim Henman, Jo Konta, Feliciano Lopez, Marion Bartoli, Jordanne Whiley, Laura Robson, Jamie Murray, Karthi Gnanasegaram, Emma Paton, with Jonathan Overend.

Sky Sports has access to all individual court feeds and will broadcast a minimum of 135 hours of competition throughout the two-week Grand Slam tournament. Sky Sports subscribers on Sky Glass, Sky Stream, Sky Q, and the Sky Sports app will be able to watch all courts for the first time on Sky Sports.

Across Sky Sports' linear channels and on Sky Sports digital and social channels, tennis fans can enjoy extensive coverage, including both the Men's and Women's tournaments, alongside respective Double's, Mixed Doubles, Juniors, and Wheelchair competitions.

Both the USTA and Sky Sports share the joint ambition to deliver world-class live coverage, using innovative technology to show the breadth of what the US Open has to offer while engaging new and younger audiences in the sport.

The new partnership between Sky Sports and the US Open begins this year, running through to and including the 2027 event.

Sky welcomes tennis back to its channels this year with the US Open being one of the most prestigious Grand Slam tournaments in the Open era, adding to the existing sports portfolio and reaffirming the broadcaster as the home of live sport in the UK & Ireland.