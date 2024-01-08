Adelaide International: Jack Draper dominates fifth seed Sebastian Baez in winning start to 2024

Britain's Jack Draper produced a dominant performance in his first match of 2024 to thrash fifth seed Sebastian Baez 6-1 6-3 at the Adelaide International.

Draper needed just 79 minutes to overcome his Argentine opponent, who at No. 26 is currently 12 places above him in the world rankings.

The 22-year-old, who ended 2023 strongly with a Grand Slam-best run to the last 16 at the US Open followed by a first tour-level final in Bulgaria, picked up exactly where he left off.

Baez, who had been knocked out in the opening round of the Brisbane International last week, was unable to force a break point as Draper dominated on serve.

The Brit, meanwhile, took four of his five opportunities to break in a performance that provides plenty of encouragement ahead of the Australian Open, which begins on Sunday.

Draper will face either American Mackenzie McDonald or Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic in the last 16 on Wednesday, with the pair meeting later on Monday.

Draper's compatriot Dan Evans begins his campaign on Tuesday, taking on Australian qualifier Rinky Hijkata live on Sky Sports from 9:30am.

In the women's draw, Britain's Katie Boulter was beaten 6-3 6-4 by Ana Bogdan in the opening round.

Boulter was able to convert just one of 11 break points during two fiercely competitive sets, which lasted for an hour and 46 minutes in total.

The 27-year-old's focus will now switch to the Australian Open, where she is in the main draw for the first time since 2021.

