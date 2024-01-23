Australian Open: Coco Gauff battles past Marta Kostyuk to reach Melbourne semi-finals for first time

US Open champion Coco Gauff came through a huge test at the hands of Ukrainian world No 37 Marta Kostyuk 7-6(6) 6-7(3) 6-2 to reach the semi-finals of the Australian Open for the first time.

The fourth-seeded American will rarely play as badly and still progress but prevailed after more than three hours on a blistering hot Rod Laver Arena to fulfil her coach Brad Gilbert's famous maxim by "Winning Ugly".

"I'm really proud of the fight I showed today, Marta's a tough opponent, every time we play it's a tough match," Gauff said.

"I really fought and left it all out on the court today."

Gauff, playing her final Grand Slam as a teenager, had swept into the last eight on a nine-match winning streak as she looked to back up her first major success in New York last year.

Image: Gauff came out on top in a contest that lasted more than three hours on Rod Laver Arena

Kostyuk got right in the American's face from the off, however, and stormed to a 5-1 lead, serving twice for the opening set as well holding a set point on Gauff's serve.

The 19-year-old American knew she was up against it and, problem-solving on her feet, battled her way back into the contest by rattling off five successive games to serve for the set herself.

"I was just trying to get one more game in the first set and make it more competitive, then one game turned into another and I was able to win that set," Gauff added.

Gauff vs Kostyuk: Match stats Gauff Match Stats Kostyuk 1 Aces 2 9 Double Faults 8 59% 1st serve win percentage 54% 39% 2nd serve win percentage 41% 16/26 Net points won 13/19 9/22 Break points won 7/14 17 Total winners 39 51 Unforced errors 56 126 Total points won 120

Kostyuk had been looking increasingly frequently at her coach as her confidence waned but she earned three break points off Gauff's forehand and forced the tiebreak when the American double-faulted.

The Ukrainian was revived by treatment on blisters on her feet before the tiebreak but blew her second set point, allowing Gauff to come racing into the net to go a set up.

The players traded breaks throughout a second set featuring some lengthy rallies but it was Gauff who was able to edge ahead and serve for the match at 5-3.

Image: Gauff is looking to win a second successive Grand Slam after her maiden triumph in New York last year

Again, however, a combination of Gauff's frail second serve and Kostyuk's ability to conjure up winners - she fired 39 across the contest -- allowed the Ukrainian to get back on serve and then level up the contest at one-set all.

Gauff found the fix as Kostyuk tired in the third set by ramping up the pace of her first serve and backhand but was broken when serving for the match for the second time.

She finally got over the line at the third time of asking to move into a semi-final against either Aryna Sabalenka - a rematch of last year's Flushing Meadows final - or Czech ninth seed Barbora Krejcikova.

