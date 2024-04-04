Charleston Open: Caroline Wozniacki knocked out by Anhelina Kalinina for second successive WTA tournament

Caroline Wozniacki was knocked out of a second consecutive tournament by Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina as the Dane made a second-round exit at the Charleston Open.

The former World No 1 was beaten 6-2 6-3 in just an hour and 20 minutes on Wednesday in South Carolina.

The contest was far less competitive than when Kalinina beat Wozniacki in a gruelling three-set encounter in the second round of the Miami Open last month.

Kalinina, the 15th seed, lost the lone break point she faced while taking advantage of five of her 11 break opportunities.

Wozniacki, 33, returned to professional tennis in August last year having had two children since retiring in 2020.

The 2018 Australian Open champion made a promising run to the quarter-finals at Indian Wells, but has otherwise struggled to string together victories in 2024.

There was better news for another former World No 1 as Victoria Azarenka cruised through with a 6-1 6-2 victory over Elisabetta Cocciaretto.

The Belarussian will next face Taylor Townsend, after the American downed sixth-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia 7-5 6-2.

Fourth-seeded Daria Kasatkina of Russia defeated the United States' Ashlyn Krueger 6-3 0-6 6-1, and 10th-seeded Emma Navarro cruised 6-1 6-1 in an all-US matchup against Katie Volynets.

