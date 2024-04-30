Iga Swiatek into semi-finals of Madrid Open after comeback win over Beatriz Haddad Maia; Madison Keys also advances

World No 1 Iga Swiatek recovered from losing the opening set to beat Brazilian 11th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia 4-6 6-0 6-2 and move into the semi-finals of the Madrid Open.

Swiatek, bidding for her third title this year, broke to lead 3-1 in the first set, but Haddad Maia bounced back to break twice, saving three break points in between to level at 4-4, and took the opening set.

That was the first set the Pole had dropped in the tournament, but she had an emphatic response, completing a bagel in the second set, where the Brazilian failed to force a single break point and Swiatek won two service games to love.

Image: Haddad Maia won the first set against Swiatek but was then blown away in the next two

Swiatek continued in the same vein in the deciding set, breaking at the first opportunity to lead 2-0, and although Haddad Maia broke back immediately, the top seed won four of the next five games to complete her comeback.

Having lost their first meeting in 2022, Swiatek has now won the last three matches against the Brazilian.

Swiatek, who has won titles in Indian Wells and at the Qatar Open in 2024, will face Madison Keys in Thursday's semi-final, after the 18th seed beat Tunisian Ons Jabeur 0-6 7-5 6-1.

The 2022 champion and eighth seed appeared to be cruising towards an effortless win, taking the first set in only 24 minutes.

However, the American world No 20 fought back in the second and forced a decider where she broke twice to reach the semi-finals in Madrid for the first time.

The last two quarter-finals take place on Wednesday with fourth seed Elena Rybakina up against fellow Kazakh Yulia Putinsteva and second seed Aryna Sabalenka - who is looking for a third Madrid Open title in four years - to face Mirra Andreeva.

