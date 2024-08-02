Andy Murray pleased to retire 'on own terms' after tennis career ends at Paris Olympics: 'It just felt right'

Andy Murray says he is pleased to end his tennis career "on my own terms" and believes the Olympics was a fitting endpoint with the event "unbelievably special to me".

Murray retired after he and Dan Evans lost in the quarter-finals of the men's doubles at the Paris Games on Thursday, to America's Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul.

The 37-year-old won three Grand Slam titles, including Wimbledon twice, and picked up Olympic gold in the men's singles in London in 2012 and Rio de Janeiro four years later.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look at 10 of Murray’s greatest points from the ATP Tour following his retirement

Murray, who also claimed Olympic silver in the mixed doubles with Laura Robson in London 12 years ago, said of his retirement: "It is nice to have that closure and to get to do it at the Olympics as well.

"It was obviously sad leaving the court for the last time but ultimately happy. I'm glad I got to finish my career on my own terms, on court, in front of a brilliant crowd.

"Having a brilliant run with Dan [Evans] has been really special. Surrounded by all of my team-mates and having all my friends and family here has been really nice.

A lot of the guys at the top have been asked, 'when are you going to retire?' and I don't think it's that helpful. The athletes maybe don't know themselves and I don't think there is a perfect ending or a right way for everyone.

"The Olympics has been unbelievably special to me. It is the best sporting event. I love tennis but I ultimately love sport and I love being part of a team.

"Representing your country poses different challenges, different emotions and it felt right for me to finish here. The best weeks of my career have been the Olympics, Davis Cups, so it just felt right."

'I was by no means perfect - but I gave the sport the best I could'

Asked what he thinks his legacy will be, Murray said: "I think that is for media, the public, other people to judge. From my end, there are lots of things I am proud of.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tim Henman reflects on Murray's incredible career

"I worked extremely hard to try and get the most out of myself. There are things I regret and things I wish I could have done better or differently, behaved differently in certain situations.

"I was by no means perfect. But I gave the sport the best I could. I was always trying to improve and get better and I am proud of the results.

"I would never force sport on anyone but I would encourage giving it a go. I think it teaches you great lessons about work ethic, teamwork and dealing with failing."It also teaches you to deal with highs and success as well."

You were only going to get one chance of a home Olympics and the fact it was at Wimbledon as well… Getting to win a gold medal playing against Roger Federer, who is one of the greatest tennis players of all time was amazing. Rio was different but still an incredible outcome.

So, what is next for Murray?

"I don't think commentary is something I would like to do, to be honest," added the Scot. "Coaching would be more my sort of thing, I think. I don't know if that is something I will definitely do.

"I will consider it but not immediately. I want to spend time with my family and my children and not be travelling around the world as much."

"When I have had a bit of time to rest and relax, we will see what's next."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Reflections on Murray's career - his determination, greatest achievements and the legacy he leaves - from stars including Martina Navratilova and Emma Raducanu

How to follow the Olympics on Sky

Keep up to date with the action from the Paris 2024 Olympics across Sky Sports between now and Sunday August 11.

Alongside a rolling blog and round-ups on skysports.com and the Sky Sports app, Sky Sports News' dedicated reporters on the scene will bring you updates as well as reaction from medal winners and more.

Launching this August, Sky Sports+ will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app - giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost.