Indian Wells: Jack Draper beats American Ben Shelton to reach maiden Masters 1000 semi-final vs Carlos Alcaraz

Jack Draper downed American Ben Shelton in straight sets at the BNP Paribas Open to reach a maiden Masters 1000 semi-final.

After an even tussle to start the match, Draper struck first blood with a break of serve in the seventh game en route to wrapping up the first set 6-4.

The Briton then struggled in the opening stages of the second set, giving up a quick break and finding himself down 0-3.

He was able to rally, however, claiming three straight games before both players again settled into a chess match.

Image: Britain's Jack Draper is through to the semi-finals of Indian Wells, where he will meet Carlos Alcaraz

After mirroring each other to 5-5, Draper claimed a crucial break in the 11th and held serve to claim a 6-4 7-5 victory in one hour and 39 minutes.

He will face second seed Carlos Alcaraz in the final four after the Spaniard overcame Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo 6-3 7-6 (7-4).

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the quarter-final match between Carlos Alcaraz and Francisco Cerundolo at Indian Wells

Fifth seed Daniil Medvedev also reached the semi-finals with a 6-4 2-6 7-6 (7) win over 20-year-old Arthur Fils.

Meanwhile, Holger Rune dispatched Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor 5-7 6-0 6-3 to reach his first semi-final of the year in a match that was briefly interrupted by rain.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka cruised past Liudmila Samsonova in straight sets 6-2 6-3 to make the semi-finals in just one hour and 22 minutes.

She will face 2025 Australian Open champion Madison Keys, who cruised past Belinda Bencic 6-1 6-1.

Ninth seed Mirra Andreeva hit a 10-match winning streak with her 7-5 6-3 victory over Elina Svitolina.

She will play Poland's Iga Swiatek, who made it through to the semi-finals after beating Chinese Olympic gold medallist Qinwen Zheng 6-3 6-3.

Watch the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as the US Open in New York, live on Sky Sports in 2025 or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.