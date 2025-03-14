Indian Wells: Jack Draper beats American Ben Shelton to reach maiden Masters 1000 semi-final vs Carlos Alcaraz
Britain's Jack Draper holds nerve to defeat Ben Shelton 6-4 7-5 in Indian Wells quarter-final clash; Draper next faces Carlos Alcaraz in his first ever Masters 1000 semi-final; watch the ATP and WTA Tours on Sky Sports Tennis and Sky Sports+, NOW and the Sky Sports app
Friday 14 March 2025 06:45, UK
Jack Draper downed American Ben Shelton in straight sets at the BNP Paribas Open to reach a maiden Masters 1000 semi-final.
After an even tussle to start the match, Draper struck first blood with a break of serve in the seventh game en route to wrapping up the first set 6-4.
The Briton then struggled in the opening stages of the second set, giving up a quick break and finding himself down 0-3.
He was able to rally, however, claiming three straight games before both players again settled into a chess match.
- 'Best match I've played here!' - Draper knocks out Fritz at Indian Wells
- Latest tennis news | Tennis scores, results and schedule 📝
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW 📺
- Sky Sports Tennis podcast - subscribe and download 🔊
- Choose the Sky Sports notifications you want! 🔔
After mirroring each other to 5-5, Draper claimed a crucial break in the 11th and held serve to claim a 6-4 7-5 victory in one hour and 39 minutes.
He will face second seed Carlos Alcaraz in the final four after the Spaniard overcame Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo 6-3 7-6 (7-4).
Fifth seed Daniil Medvedev also reached the semi-finals with a 6-4 2-6 7-6 (7) win over 20-year-old Arthur Fils.
Meanwhile, Holger Rune dispatched Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor 5-7 6-0 6-3 to reach his first semi-final of the year in a match that was briefly interrupted by rain.
World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka cruised past Liudmila Samsonova in straight sets 6-2 6-3 to make the semi-finals in just one hour and 22 minutes.
She will face 2025 Australian Open champion Madison Keys, who cruised past Belinda Bencic 6-1 6-1.
Ninth seed Mirra Andreeva hit a 10-match winning streak with her 7-5 6-3 victory over Elina Svitolina.
She will play Poland's Iga Swiatek, who made it through to the semi-finals after beating Chinese Olympic gold medallist Qinwen Zheng 6-3 6-3.
Watch the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as the US Open in New York, live on Sky Sports in 2025 or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.